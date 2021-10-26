BTS: J-Hope reveals a heartbreaking incident of what Jin went through after his dog passed away

In the latest episode of BTS' latest variety show, In The Soop 2 BTS Ver, J-Hope revealed a heartbreaking incident of Jin bawling in 2017 after his dog named Jjanggu passed away. While the members were conversing with Jungkook about his dog Bam, J-Hope said it is heartbreaking to watch pets growing old. “Pet dogs and cats, or all things have a stage when they’re so adorable, but it’s heartbreaking to watch them get old,” said the BTS member. J-Hope and Jungkook later said that their dogs Mickey and Gureum cannot see anymore due to old age. Also Read - BTS members' Permission To Dance on Stage concert costumes will burn a Bermuda triangle in your pocket

It's cute how Jin told JK to keep Bam inside the room because the smell of meat is overwhelming. Bam reminding us all of the other dogs in their lives and Jin's late Jjangu... Jin & Bam seems to have a great compatibility level.#jankook #jinkook #kookjin pic.twitter.com/l2y40jVxBT — JAN (@ceeriejan) October 23, 2021

Later, Jin spoke about his late dog, Jjanggu, who was a Maltese breed and said that even he lost his vision for two years after growing old. "I remember it exactly. At the Mic Drop recording, you cried so much. He was bawling (when he heard the news of his dog passing)," J-Hope revealed. He added, "Jin couldn't stop crying, so we promised we'd finish it in one go. We shot the performance even without a rehearsal."

