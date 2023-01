BTS member J-Hope performed at the New Year's Times Square celebrations held at New York in the US. He was joined by other artistes like Duran Duran. The rapper and dance leader performed songs like Equal Sign, Chicken Noodle Soup and Dynamite Holiday remix. He fell down during the rehearsals on the slippery stage and hurt his wrist. There were technical snags too. But he handled all the issues and performed like the ace he is. Post that, he did a live on Weverse for ARMYs. He spoke about the performance and wished fans. But the treat was his chat about Jin aka Kim Seokjin. Also Read - BTS: Jimin wishes ARMY for New Year 2023 with heartfelt letter on Weverse, Jungkook makes a return on social media

He said that Kim Seokjin aka Jin called him from an unknown number from the training centre. He did not have the number saved and did not know it was Jin. The Astronaut singer told him that he was doing well, and his health was good. Jung Hoseok said he was happy to know that his hyung was in good health. He told ARMYs not to worry much as he was doing great. Fans are gaga over the friendship of drinking buddies J-Hope and Kim Seokjin.

?️ And Jin hyung our oldest hyung went to the military, actually yesterday at night I got a message from him saying Jhooope answer my call~ and I was like I didn't know it was your numberrrr and it was so nice to hear his voice — minnie (@tteokminnie) January 1, 2023

waking up and starting 2023 off with 2seok being devastating just feels right — em⁷ ? (@knmjoonbug) January 1, 2023

Just fell on my knees cried to myself nobody can separate 2seok https://t.co/qc3PddLQ9d — tete day ? (@yoonginutbucket) January 1, 2023

I genuinely had no idea they could make phone calls during that training period. The greatest surprise and comfort, my 2seok ??? I’m so happy and relieved https://t.co/Mo3Up4ACdY — Priya⁷ (@priyas1229) January 1, 2023

It seems he messaged J-Hope to pick the calls as he was not receiving them. Fans are emotional knowing that Jin aka Kim Seokjin is doing well. He will be discharged in 2024. The oldest hyung of BTS is serving in the ARMY.