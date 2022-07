BTS is one of the most popular South Korean pop bands that has managed to win millions of hearts with their exceptional music and charming personalities. BTS member J-Hope's solo album 'Jack In The Box' has gained a lot of attention these days. Recently, in an interview with WKorea, J-Hope revealed the real purpose and goal of being a solo artist with his debut album. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck wedding, Khloe Kardashian expecting second child with ex Tristan Thompson and more

J-Hope revealed he never thought of creating trending pop music just for the goal of achieving charting high, but he always wanted to create the music he desired for. J-Hope said, 'No [I didn't think about adding what's in the pop market]. If I thought about the trend even a bit, it would change the album upside down. I hear House music a lot these days, like the one you might hear in a club. Getting on a chart was never an option for me from the start, it was just about being me, doing what I want to do.'

The music in his solo album is quite close to all his fans and followers. Well, did you know J-Hope's 'Jack In The Box' has music that he always grew up and danced to when he was young. The handsome singer took cues from his favoruite songs when he was a kid. J-Hope said that when he was younger he listened to boom-bap. He even danced to funk music, James Brown, and much more. He even revealed that his album reflects this identity. J-Hope created music inspired by his own vision and continues to mature and grow as an artist. He even revealed the real challenge of Lollapalooza as a solo artist.

He said that it is not easy to perform several songs live in a row and he has huge respect for all solo artists. J-Hope even said that he has goals and ambitions, but it is rather close to ‘I want people to know that I exist here’. He even said that the reason he planned the listening party and joined Lollapalooza.