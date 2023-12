BTS member J-Hope seems to be on his holiday. Even if he isn't, he makes sure to make the year-end special for the ARMY. J-Hope, that is, BTS' dance leader, Jung Hoseok, has been serving in the military since April this year. He has been sharing pictures and posts on his official Instagram handle but very rarely. And today is one of those rare days. J-Hope has posted and he has shared his memories of 2023, as he bids adieu to 2023.

BTS member J-Hope shares his final 2023 post on social media

The Jack In The Box hitmaker finally got some time for his social media updates. J-Hope is known to be the social media butterfly. ARMYs have joked and praised J-Hope's fastest fingers first ability to like and comment on the posts of his fellow BTS members. And now, to have him post once-in-a-while is a treasure for the ARMYs. J-Hope's post is nothing less than a treasure. He has posed with J-Cole and his team and shared some amazing stylish snaps of himself and also shared a video with Park Jimin aka Jimin. Also Read - BTS: On Kim Taehyung's birthday, fans from Dubai, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Chile and other nations shower love on their Baby Bear — view pics

J-Hope's video with Jimin goes viral; netizens react

It's been a really long time since the BTS ARMY has seen all seven of the BTS members together. Ever since Jin enlisted in the military last December, the OT7 reunion has been scarce. They met though, when the other BTS members had been enlisting in the military one by one. So, to see Jimin and J-Hope is indeed emotional for the fans. In the video, we see Jimin trimming J-Hope's head. It is a short video in which we see Jimin using the machine and trimming Hobi's hair. Jimin asks what he is feeling. J-Hope jokingly talks about having hair in his mouth. Jimin, feeling a little embarrassed says that he will leave the job to the hairstylist. However, J-Hope stops him. ARMY is going bonkers over the video. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope is flooded with birthday wishes from the Army as the singer turns a year older — read tweets

Watch the video of J-Hope and Jimin here:

Seeing this today warms my ❤️. True friendship, love & support. Maybe not all the relationships are as close, maybe not all of them are real, but I believe this one is. Thank You Jhope for always sharing a little bit of Jimin with us. pic.twitter.com/aH9QOIm0Op — Serendipity (@happy__chance) December 29, 2023

Hobi volvió a IG con post con varías fotos que dice “Adiós 2022??”

????? También incluyó un video de Jimin rapándole la cabeza, fue él quien le cortó el pelo basta ?? ALWAYS WITH YOU J-HOPE

WE'LL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

2024 WITH J-HOPE #WeLoveYouJhope #jhope pic.twitter.com/NhOSoEd1zC — ⁷ APOBANGPO ? (@AndChisco) December 29, 2023

I love their camaradería and that great brotherly love ....i miss you so much ???♥️ — kitty (@intensivenurse) December 29, 2023

I miss you sunshine ???? — LARISSA_ARMY???OT7???? (@Larissaarmy22) December 29, 2023

When Namjoon said " Jhope is always No.1 to jimin " he was right

? ?

My poor heartu pic.twitter.com/F6mmn2FzR7 — SHAFZ⁷⁼¹ (@SHAFZZZZZZZZZZZ) December 29, 2023

in album:

?to jjaehope who i love

i, park jimin love hyung, jhope ! pic.twitter.com/cYv2dggfuf — 정지 (@bts_cmn) December 29, 2023

#Hobi came home with photos and videos to wrap up his 2023 ?️?? “to dear jhope ,

jjwehope who i love

i, park jimin, who loves hyung” ?#JHOPE #HOSEOK #jimin #ParkJimin pic.twitter.com/xifuYN3sx2 — Noor Razak ? GOLDEN (@airin_razak) December 29, 2023

You are telling me jimin shaved jhope’s hair ????? pic.twitter.com/t7vAuBLHaz — Jazz⁷ jksrealgf (@jkisnotpure) December 29, 2023

?? these 2 duo

How much trust does Hobi to have let Jimin shave his hair. I miss these 2 so much ?

Thanks Hobi for posting this to end our 2023 ? And I can't wait for 2024 too!#JHOPE #JIMIN@BTS_twt https://t.co/TMUcsn5MM6 — Serenity⁷?AFBF?FanAccount?ProofᴮᴱArmy for Life (@Serenit49135145) December 29, 2023

#Jimin realizó el corte a #JHOPE ?:¿Cómo te sientes? ?️:Mmm ¿cómo crees que me sentiría? ¡Todo el pelo se me va a la boca! ?:Jajajaja Ahora dejaré que el estilista se haga cargo ?️:Jajaja ¿¿no es esto casi como Bochan?? [referencia al amigo de Shinchan] _© btstraslation_ pic.twitter.com/fERPh0J3u5 — AB_______JK_M_____RST___Y_ (@Patrici08394240) December 29, 2023

i park jimin love hyung, jhope pic.twitter.com/9zYIVyHkAy — gab (@solpurplee) December 29, 2023

같은 날이구나

호비 이마넓고 두상이 참 이쁘다 ?

이쁜아이들 건강만하자#JIMIN #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/D4otTLhEtH — 띠아모J ???? This is Jimin (@TeaRoseJ) December 29, 2023

J-Hope also received Jimin's album, signed and with a message. It seems J-Hope also received a bottle of wine from Jin. He shared the picture on his Instagram stories. J-Hope also shared a picture of his uniform. Recently, Taehyung and RM's pictures in the military uniform went viral.