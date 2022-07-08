BTS' J-Hope shares the full track list of his first solo album; here's when it will release

Ever since BTS members have announced their alleged hiatus to focus on their solo careers, all eyes are on the septet and what they have to offer to their fans known as ARMY. Currently, it is BTS member J-Hope who is making a lot of noise. It is thanks to his upcoming album called 'Jack in the Box'. It is his first solo album and fans are super excited for it. He took to his Instagram account to reveal the track list of the album and it sounds pretty interesting. Also Read - BTS: Want to know how Jungkook smells? This is what Charlie Puth said

The album consists of 10 songs titled 'Intro', 'More', 'Pandora's Box', 'Stop', '= (Equal Sign)', 'Music Box: Reflection', 'What if', 'Safety Zone', 'Future' and 'Arson.' He shared a video announcing all the songs. The two main songs of the album are said to be More and Arson. The song More has already been released and ARMY cannot get over his swag in the song. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Thor Love and Thunder leaked online, deets about Priyanka Chopra’s new Hollywood film and more

When will the album release?

The album Jack In The Box is expected to release on July 15. We can't keep calm!