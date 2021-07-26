BTS' J-Hope surprises Army with a midnight live session showing off his dance moves on Vlive; fans cannot get over his 'expressive eyes'

Every time any BTS members makes an appearance ARMY is more than happy. The fans of the bangtan boys were in for a treat as J-Hope went live at midnight on Vlive. Given that it was at around 1.30 am approximately, many could not catch the live session of J-Hope. However, those who did, they were more than happy to see him. He danced his heart out and expressed his happiness over all the recent achievements of BTS. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung/V gets compared to Leonardo DiCaprio from The Great Gatsby, Titanic and Vincenzo after his short cameo in buddy Peakboy's new single Gyopo Hairstyle

Fans could not stop raving about J-Hope's dance moves, while some could not get over his expressive eyes. One fan wrote, "His life made my day. I feel soo happy and healed. Thank you jhope. #WeLoveYouJhope #live #jhopelive. *sic*." Another one wrote, "“Those eyes, those once again dazzling eyes” Looking at those eyes can’t fail to make me smile." Another one wrote, "Thank you J hope. Your V live was so inspiring. I hope you can sleep well tonight @BTS_twt." Another tweet wrote, "It was such a great live with Hobi

#JHOPE Is such a perfect person at everything. I truly love him #jhopelive. I hope to SEE YOU AGAIN Soon." Take a look at a few tweets below: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook REVEALS he is not happy with his vocals in Dynamite and we feel he should cut himself some slack

Thank you J hope. Your V live was so inspiring. I hope you can sleep well tonight @BTS_twt #방탄소년단제이홉 ??? pic.twitter.com/jcl3wlzzh1 — JK (@girlwithcello) July 25, 2021

J hope live in so cute ?????? pic.twitter.com/XhLrgYOWfC — Rosemin (@Rosemin52896276) July 25, 2021

Good morning ??

You are our sunshine! You make us happy when skies are grey. Hobi, thank you for the Vlive - felt like a cuddle and a safe space for Armys all over the world! ? Your energy gave us strength. We love you!#jhopelive#BTS#BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/9tOqCJ4dfX — mina⁷???? (@kumahiyokoneko) July 26, 2021

It was such a great live with Hobi #JHOPE

Is such a perfect person at everything

I truly love him #jhopelive

I hope to SEE YOU AGAIN Soon pic.twitter.com/diSWVcBMsR — ?nO peRmiSsion To dAnCe? ♡⁷ (@ArmyJk91516989) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS is over the moon as their recently released song Permission To Dance has made it to Billboard Hot 100 Chart. After Butter ruling the Billboard chart for more than seven weeks, BTS created a record by replacing themselves in the top list. They now share this record with who had earlier replaced himself on Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018. Also Read - BTS' RM REACTS on the K-pop group members getting appointed as “Special Presidential Envoys For Future Generations And Culture”