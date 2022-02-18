BTS lead dancer and rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope turns 29. From the looks of it, Hobi seems to be at his hometown of Gwangju where he is spending time with his parents and sister. J-Hope who is known as the sunshine of BTS is the main dancer of the group. He is also called the Golden Hyung as he is good in everything. As per the members, he has great leadership qualities and is a master performer when he's on stage. ARMYs who have seen J-Hope say that he has the charisma of a superstar. J-Hope fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce Hope World 2. His first album was a hit with songs like Chicken Noodle Soup, Ego and Blue Side doing really well with neutral audience. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for Bappi Lahiri, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Maharashtrian wedding deets and more

Bangtan Boys's Indian ARMYs who are known as Desimys love to make edits. We have seen so many edits of Jungkook and V on Bollywood songs. Given how Jung Hoseok slays on the dance floor, his edits are a treat to watch as fans have used some of the best songs. Take a look... Also Read - BTS: As J-Hope turns 28, here's a look at how his birthday is being celebrated across India, Korea, Ukraine and the rest of the world [VIEW PICS]

J-Hope X Blackpink Lisa dancing on Illegal Weapon 2.0 Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting second baby and more

This edit is pure adrenaline for dance lovers. Both these singers-dancers have moves to create a bloodbath on the dance floor.

Birthday boy J-Hope's moves are perfect with this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif chartbuster

The original song is from the movie Welcome. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The beats can bring anyone on the dance floor. Hobi looks perfect in this edit.

Let us manifest Hrithik Roshan and birthday boy JHope together

If we talk of dance numbers we cannot miss out on WAR's cult Ghungroo. A fan has combined his hot AF Baepsae moves with Hrithik Roshan - Vaani Kapoor's chartbuster to great effect.

The list is incomplete without J-Hope x Prabhudheva Muqabla

Like all great dancers, J-Hope is also a Michael Jackson fan. His Dynamite dance break at MAMA 2020 is iconic.

Let us pray for Katrina Kaif and J-Hope together

Kamli from Dhoom 3 is one of Katrina Kaif's best ever. J-Hope's moves in this edit does full justice to the rhythm and oomph of the number.

J-Hope's fans extend from Korea to Brazil. Due his dance skills, he is very popular in the Latin Americas. He is also a language master who has spoken to fans in close to 16 languages. BTS will have its online and offline concerts in Seoul, South Korea from March 10.