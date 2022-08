BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok won over the crowds with his solo act at Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival. The singer performed his whole discography before a crowd of one lakh attendees. Around 15 million watched the concert on Weverse. BTS member Jung Hoseok aka Hobi said that he was very nervous for his solo and practised daily for six to seven hours so that he could put up a fine show. Well, it has been a rocking show, and he has cemented his superstar status even as a solo performer. Also Read - After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens target Akshay Kumar's film; trend 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' for THIS reason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

A video has gone viral where J-Hope gets amazed hearing his fan chant. We can literally see that his eyes have welled up with tears. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case gets a fresh twist; 'Undisclosed court documents' hint at actors' erectile dysfunction and more shocking deets

Reacting on that clip, Indian musician and composer Armaan Malik said, "Just saw a clip where #JHOPE gets surprised by the love he got on the Lolla stage. Heartwarming to see that reaction from an artist that’s so huge and has such a big fan following." Well, this is indeed sweet of the composer. Armaan Malik is a huge fan of BTS. He loves Jungkook and J-Hope. This further reaffirms his adoration for them as artistes. Also Read - Mona Singh-Aamir Khan, Shefali Shah-Akshay Kumar and more; actresses who played the role of mothers to actors who were older than them in real life

Advertisement

Just saw a clip where #JHOPE gets surprised by the love he got on the Lolla stage. Heartwarming to see that reaction from an artist that’s so huge and has such a big fan following ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK ? (@ArmaanMalik22) August 2, 2022

In fact, J-Hope has written a very emotional note after his performance. He wrote on Instagram, "July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show.

Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am."