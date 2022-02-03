BTS: J-Hope's family gets love from ARMY after his sister Jiwoo shares emotional ordeal of the time their pet Mickey lost his vision

BTS members love their pets dearly. J-Hope is the proud owner of a Shih Tzu named Mickey. The little one is the darling of the Jung family. Some days back, J-Hope had told the BTS members that pets are love, but it hurts when they get old. Jung Hoseok said that their dog Mickey could not see now and it pained the whole family. Of late, he shared some pics with Mickey and his eyes looked a little different. Now, his sister Jiwoo wrote in her Insta stories that Mickey had glaucoma and was in a lot of pain. It seems they cried seeing their beloved pet lose his vision. Finally, they took a decision to get him operated. Now, their let manages to find his food and rest in his allotted space. Mickey is taken care of by J-Hope and Jiwoo's parents. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin is just like Disney's Rapunzel and this ARMY made video edit is proof

It seems Mickey was left at a gas station by an elderly couple 12 years ago. She said their daughter brought him home but had gone away. It has become tough for them to look after a young pup. J-Hope's mom and sister brought Mickey home and made him their pet. She said she could not help her parents in caring for Mickey as much as she did before as she was married now. But she said that the Jung family would collectively do everything to keep their 'youngest child' happy and healthy. ARMY had a meltdown reading her post. A fan wrote about how J-Hope always encourages adoption of pets. He apparently once paid for treatment of an injured stray cat. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook thought ARMY would tease him for his AMAs speech; RM's savage response is lol-worthy

Jiwoo telling us how they find Mickey at the gas station and how they adopted and they care of him. This is so heartwarming?? We love you #mickey ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ayssl11cw3 — ｢snowhii❅｣ (@snow0613_) February 3, 2022

it's heartwarming how mickey was adopted and hobi and jiwoo's family are still faithfullt taking good care of mickey despite his health problems, its reassuring to know that jiwoo knows the kind of disease or pain mickey is going through bcos some dog owners are oblivious to — kira⁷ (@kirakowo) February 2, 2022

They are good ppl who knows what unconditional love is.They have rescued Mickey from such a pitiful condition and have taken care of him like their own son. God will always make sure that Hobi's family will never run out of happiness, they deserves it for their kindness. — K ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@eclatant_yoongi) February 2, 2022

I never knew Mickey’s a rescued dog! This is heartwarming ?? The Jung family indeed has unconditional deep love that makes them care & support Mickey for this long! I’m glad he’s healthy

Makes sense Jiwoo & Hobi are the loveliest people since their parents are so warm-hearted♥️ pic.twitter.com/I2kbBZCLiY — Farah⁷ ? Jiminie, Get Well Soon??أنا أَحِبُك (@euphorialights) February 2, 2022

