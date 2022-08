The popular South Korean pop band BTS member J-Hope's energetic and spectacular performance during the 2022 Lollapalooza Music Festival managed to grab everyone's attention. J-Hope's astounding performances garnered rave reviews from ARMYs as well as locals. Fans were stunned to see J-Hope's solo performance and the videos went gaga over social media. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope averts accidentally smacking a dancer's a** at Lollapalooza; Jimin's reaction is EPIC [Watch Video]

The rapper, dancer, and producer is moving into the spotlight and has become the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at the festival. J-Hope's debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ won millions of hearts. Hollywood portal NME gave 5 stars to J-Hope’s Lollapalooza music festival performance. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope fans spot Korean top model Irene Kim at Lollapalooza; here's what we know of their beautiful friendship

Here's how locals reacted -

Advertisement

HOSEOK Y BECKY G PRESENTANDO POR PRIMERA VEZ CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP JUNTOS #HOBIPALOOZA ? pic.twitter.com/dIz4TgHoxZ — carla⁷ (@caarlamoontoya) August 1, 2022

"Como artista, este momento significa mucho para mí. No solo me siento honrada de estar aquí, sino que estoy muy orgullosa. Estoy muy orgullosa de ti. Estoy agradecida por nuestra amistad y esta oportunidad. Gracias, muchas gracias. ¡GRACIAS, AMIGO!"

• Becky G en #HOBIPALOOZA.? pic.twitter.com/Xao6TmWM93 — Becky G Charts (@ChartBeckyG) August 1, 2022

To all the armys that went and sang every single lyric to all the songs Hobi performed YALL DESERVE THE BIGGEST KISS THANK YOU? #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/bkthF2QS6x — Jocey⁷ (@FAIRYJOONLOVE) August 1, 2022

melhores momentos do hoseok e armys no #HOBIPALOOZA 2022 !

- a mini thread pic.twitter.com/4O9sq0hFFt — keke⁷; ? (@keeyouthv) August 1, 2022

These reviews prove that J-Hope's performance was worth the risk. The handsome singer inspired everyone with his hard work. In an interview with W Korea, J-Hope said, 'These days, my needs and desires are large and numerous, but rather than ‘I want to be recognized’, it is closer to ‘I want people to know that my country exists’'. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's former sasaeng fan spills shocking details; reveals seeking therapy after being caught