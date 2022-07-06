BTS: J-Hope's More tops Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart; Grammys puts his name along with Beyonce-Lizzo as artistes of the month

BTS member J-Hope's full album will be out in some days. Jung Hoseok worked hard on it throughout the pandemic. Last evening, the teaser of Hope In The Box was unveiled. All the promos and teasers have been very edgy so far. Ditching his image as the sunshine of BTS, J-Hope aka Hobi has shown people his raw and darker side. Throughout, he had spoken that he had two personalities, and would like to show the other one via his art. More by J-Hope has completed 30 million views on YouTube. The song is a mix of hip-hop and rock. Fans, music critics and YT reactors have given it a thumbs up. The video is absolutely top-class, and J-Hope has given us a surprise. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Anil Kapoor mocked Shilpa Shetty over her lip job; 'Itne mote mote....'

Now, the good news has come that it has topped the Spotify Global Songs Chart, which is huge. Moreover, the Recording Academy aka Grammys have said that his album is one of the works to look forward to in July 2022 along with Beyonce and Lizzo's album. As we know, Lizzo publicly showed support for him on her Insta stories. J-Hope was quick to thank his BFF. She said that they stayed in touch all through and it seems he is very good at texting. This is how fans reacted on the same...

#JHOPE shared The Recording Academy article that included #JackInTheBox as one of the “10 Must-Hear Albums In July 2022”? pic.twitter.com/iIGRuSl97u — ?_?_? ⁷?? (@R_o_o_O2) July 6, 2022

Congratulations j-hope! Spotify king ? Can't stop listening to #jhope_MORE by #jhope! The upcoming album #JackInTheBox will be legendary! @BTS_twt — Ernesta Jack in the box ? (@Ernesta0330) July 6, 2022

jhope "MORE " was the #1 global top song debut on Spotify this weekend! Congrats! ?#jhope (@BTS_twt) solo album #JackInTheBox #jhope_MORE is so good! Don’t forget to stream on all music platforms https://t.co/ZgJULy8SE6 pic.twitter.com/bvmtsaccBi — 나무한그루2 ᴘʀᴏᴏꜰ♡ʏᴇᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏᴍᴇ (@atree7_2) July 6, 2022

BTS member JHope will be performing at Lollapalooza at Chicago on July 31, 2022. This will be his first solo stage. Fans are now keening awaiting for the whole album to drop. Charlie Puth and Jungkook's Left and Right has become the former's most successful song so far.