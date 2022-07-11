BTS: J-Hope's next solo song Arson's concept photoshoot from his album Jack In The Box bowls over ARMY [View Tweets]

BTS's J-Hope recently released Jack In The Box concept photoshoot pictures ahead of the album’s release which will happen on July 15. The handsome singer has already shared that the new album will have a darker concept as compared to his earlier release, Hope World. BIG HIT MUSIC had announced that J-Hope is the first member to carry out solo activities at the start of the band's new chapter. They took to their social media handle and shared a post saying, 'J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album ‘Jack In The Box,’ represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album.' Also Read - BTS: RM's response to an ARMY asking about Jungkook's addiction with In the Seom will make you go ROFL
J-Hope’s first teaser picture for Jack In The Box left fans stunned with his darker concept. In the pictures, J-Hope standing as a silhouette in an old hallway will make you believe in his concept and idealization. In the next picture, J-Hope's dark makeup, nose piercing, and edgy look will leave you a bit scared. Also Read - BTS: American music artist Lizzo recreates Kim Taehyung's groovy video on her song 'About Damn Time'; proves she's an ARMY forever
Have a look at the pictures - Also Read - BTS: More hitmaker J-Hope REVEALS about Suga's friendship tattoo; ARMY, here's what he said
In the next picture, people are standing in the background with faces that seem to be deformed and it gives a creepy vibe. In this picture, J-Hope donned a black jumpsuit and looks dapper as usual. He then even shared photos on Instagram and captioned them as “I burned it all.”
J-Hope seems to be in a charred jumpsuit with soot covering his face. The same pictures were posted on Weverse and captioned as, #jhope_Arson. In the pictures, J-Hope was wearing a white jumpsuit and beaded necklace as he posed in front of a burning car.
J-Hope’s new album will release on July 15 and ARMYs cannot stay calm.
