BTS member J-Hope is working hard for 2022 Lollapalooza post his solo album Jack In The Box was released. The handsome singer has a busy schedule and hardly gets time for himself. He is all set to attend Chicago’s 2022 Lollapalooza along with TXT. J-Hope is the first Korean artist to attend the prestigious event and he has made history with his achievements. ARMYs cannot wait to see J-Hope's charisma on the stage. They are eagerly waiting to see him set the stage on fire with his hot moves. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung's BFF Choi Woo Shik was rumoured to be dating fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon

J-Hope manages to impress everyone with his infectious smile and charming personality. As always, J-Hope once again proved to be the 'The Prince of airport looks'. Yes, you read that right! J-Hope was spotted at the airport and his look made fans fall in love with him. He turned the airport into his runway. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook named the Most Famous K-pop Idol in the US; here's why the Golden Maknae is so popular

hobi waving goodbye to everyone. ♥︎ (his cute smile ?) pic.twitter.com/wgRIQKa1RV — raghad day ♥︎ (@kkukstudio) July 25, 2022

Hobi smoothly giving a heart ??after fixing his mask? pic.twitter.com/nLdthYwqF4 — j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) July 25, 2022

hobi was adjusting his face mask then ~smoothly~ switched to a finger heart pic.twitter.com/3BQwW9jmJe — hourly j-hope IN THE BOX (@hourlyhobi) July 25, 2022

J-Hope looked amazing, but his innocence is what captured everyone's attention. The Bangtan boy happily posed for the paps while he was busy travelling. As he walked through the airport, J-Hope was surrounded by paps and his fans. The singer was spotted adjusting his mask and taking proper COVID-19 precautions. He transitioned his fingers into a finger heart and won millions of hearts with his cute gesture. His 5 second moment stole everyone's hearts and the clip is going viral on social media. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung gives a shout out to J-Hope's Arson, Safety Zone and more songs; latter says, 'Tae burned it all'