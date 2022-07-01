BTS: J-Hope's solo song MORE: 'It's not Hobi it's Jung Hoseok,' ARMYs are bowled over with the lead single from album Jack in the Box [View Tweets]

You won't find BTS' Hobi anymore as Jung Hoseok is killing it with his solo song More from his album Jack in the Box. BTS ARMY is going gaga over his raw, darker, edgy personality.