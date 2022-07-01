It's not Hobi anymore, it's Jung Hoseok of BTS! J-Hope dropped the lead single, MORE, from his upcoming solo album Jack In the Box and BOY! What a song! The very thing that J-Hope was talking about exploring himself as an individual artist, More is that and more. J-Hope's More is raw, intense and jaw-dropping. It's been a couple of hours and BTS ARMYs have been busy streaming and going gaga over More. J-Hope is the first BTS member to make his solo album debut after the 'hiatus' announcement. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's Paris visit, Jungkook's Left and Right, RM's podcast and more – here's how Bangtan Boys are grabbing headlines after announcing solo careers

J-Hope drops More from Jack in the Box

Talking about the MV of Jack in the Box's lead single More, J-Hope showcases his raw and dark side in monochrome tones. It reflects his deepest darkest feelings of wanting to do MORE, showcase MORE. J-Hope has 'More' to him than the rapper and dancer of BTS and he does justify it with the song. There are various elements in the songs which hold your attention. J-Hope showcases his dual personalities, one darker and one raw, both wanting More. HE talks about having his fan ARMY and performing them, winning Grammys, etc. J-Hope also highlights that he knows fame and money aren't everything, yet he wants to do more and more. Check out the MV here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: J-Hope unveils first look of his song More, Johnny Depp won't return as Jack Sparrow and more

ARMYs going bonkers of edgy Jung Hoseok

Hope World had a VERY different vibe from Jack In the Box's More. ARMYs are going crazy after watching J-Hope's darker personality in More. The BTS member is no longer the Hobi with a sunshine bright smile they knew and it's Jung Hoseok for them. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kendall Jenner sunbathes naked, Amber Heard fans troll Paul McCartney and more

There ain't no Hobi in this house anymore, there's only jung hoseok?#jhope_MORE #MOREToday — Trusfrated (@sakshiniknowit) July 1, 2022

its not "hobi" ITS "JUNG HOSEOK" — * mimi ⁷ * ʲᵃᶜᵏ ᶦⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ ? (@pinkgalaxyjimin) July 1, 2022

ohmygod the rawness jung hoseok — minie⁷ in the box ? (@jiminmisserrr) July 1, 2022

Rockstar Jung hoseok pic.twitter.com/2At9sKoU73 — Camila ?? | Chimchim (@kookieemin13) July 1, 2022

what jung hoseok did with more is legendary behaviour by the way cus from the funky old school hiphop beat to the downright punk rock riffs he behaved like an instrument, becoming infused with the bassline. i’m speechless. — dia ?⁷ (@sugatalus) July 1, 2022

jung hoseok, the artist that you are today — ⁷ (@crxstalsnow7) July 1, 2022

there's no more cutie Hobi for you ?

it's Jung Hoseok, J-Rock, mr. Jay or mr. Jack now — H?⁷ (@indomyyy) July 1, 2022

One thing Jung Hoseok won't do when it comes to his music is dissapoint — Blcktann ? (@Blcktann) July 1, 2022

ROCKSTAR JUNG HOSEOK FUUUUUUUUUCK — freddie's little froggie ? (@MERCURYBANGTAN) July 1, 2022

this part ohh my god JUNG HOSEOK pic.twitter.com/nun1P7TboW — Shanu⁷(semi ia??) BTS ? (@Smoothlyot7) July 1, 2022

Using hobi rn doesn't feel right this isn't hobi its JUNG HOSEOK ??? pic.twitter.com/tzCGmREKuT — ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ ⁷ ? *focus on bts proof* (@___planetbee__) July 1, 2022

It’s insane??? Welcome to “Jung Hoseok” Era

?????????????pic.twitter.com/MuIz6oLItb — Ahaana♥︎“Jack In The Box” (@Rkivekimnam) July 1, 2022

IF YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT JUNG HOSEOK THERE'S NO ANGEL THERE'S DEVIL AND I WANT HIM TO DEVOUR MY SOUL — shyama⁷♡ (@taetaeshya) July 1, 2022

J-Hope's Jack in the Box and solo projects

As y'all know ARMY, J-Hope will be opening the doors to the solo careers of the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. His whole album drops on 15th July. Moreover, J-Hope will be headlining the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at Lollapalooza on 31st July along with various other international pop artists.