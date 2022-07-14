BTS: J-Hope's song Arson has a link to popular MV of the Bngtan Boys? ARMYs get discussing

The popular South Korean pop band BTS's J-Hope recently released the MV teaser for his upcoming song Arson of his new solo album Jack in the Box which will release on July 15. The handsome singer recently teased ARMY as he shared a 30-second clip of his new music video. In the video, we can hear rap as the car burns. Also Read - BTS ARMY is tripping over Taehyung and Yoongi aka TaeGi bonding over food amidst rumours of Suga and V flying to Japan

J-Hope has linked Arson MV to More MV and ARMYs are going gaga over the news. This is connected with BTS MV, while the concept photos for Arson had references to Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa. In the video, if you have noticed the same box in which the storyline for MORE took place can be seen burning in the teaser for Arson.

In the Arson teaser, the same figure from FIRE is running everywhere. ARMYs even noticed that the instrumental playing in the teaser sounds similar to Arson.

Here's how ARMYs reacted -

