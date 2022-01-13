BTS: J-Hope's sweet DM for 'Workman' show star Jang Sung-Kyu is proof why he's called 'sunshine' of the group

J-Hope is one of the kindest members of BTS. His sweet gesture to Workman cast member Jang Sung Kyu is winning the hearts of the ARMYs all over again. Hobi has restated that he is the 'sunshine' of the group.