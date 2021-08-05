BTS: J-Hope's Vincenzo-styled gesture for SUGA made the latter fear if people would think of #Sope as a 'COUPLE'

BTS along with its great music also represents perfect camaraderie. It is a known fact that Suga and J-Hope are great buddies. The latter calls the former as the best brother and the strongest person he knows in his life. Fans have christened them as #SoPe and they do not mind the moniker. Suga's Daechwita has been one of the most iconic songs of the Daegu rapper. The video also got immense appreciation for its presentation of the days of Korean royalty. Yesterday, the Memories of 2020 DVD of BTS made a lot of news on Twitter. We saw a number of videos which show the camaraderie between the members. Also Read - BTS: Does the band need a new member to whether they dye their hair and more, septet turn goofy while answering Most searched

In a clip, we can see Suga being surprised with a coffee truck sent for him and the Daechwita crew. J-Hope sent Suga a coffee truck on his first day of the Daechwita shoot. Min Yoongi was quite happy seeing coffee. We can also see Jungkook in the clips. The coffee truck was also decorated with pics of Suga. Jungkook noticed that it had pics of J-Hope too. J-Hope said the organizers of the truck asked him to send his pics and also of the two together. Suga looked embarrassed and said this would make them look like a couple. Check out the video below...

Coffee trucks are the latest fad in South Korea. Of late, Song Joong-Ki, the famous Vincenzo star sent a coffee truck for Jeon Yeo-been who was his co-star in the superhit Netflix show. This is when she began shoot for her new show, Glitch. He also sent for some of his other co-stars. These trucks cost in upwards of USD 2,000. Suga was known as a huge coffee lover but apparently he has quit the habit. J-Hope cannot do without his coffee in the morning. Funnily, dating rumours of the Vincenzo duo Song Joong-Ki and Jeon Yeo-Been emerged after fans got bowled over with their fab chemistry on the black comedy cum thriller series. BTS' Butter has smashed records of 2021 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.