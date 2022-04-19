BTS: Jay Park posts picture with Jungkook; ARMY reminds him of his old tweets allegedly dissing the Bangtan Boys

BTS members (except RM) are back to the bay in Seoul, South Korea after four successful and sold-out concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While we wait for the boys to return to their routines and schedules, their pictures from the overseas schedules and visits are going viral. Just a couple of hours ago, American rapper-producer Jay Park shared a couple of pictures with BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. And it has been getting a mixed reaction of sorts. Well, it seems Jay Park tweeted something about BTS years ago and certainly ARMY was displeased with it. Also Read - BTS leader RM stays back in the US: From Jackson Wang to Kendrick Lamar, ARMY speculates his upcoming mixtape collab
Talking about the pictures that Jay Park aka Park Jae-beom shared on his Instagram handle, one of them is a selfie and the other one is a picture from a recording studio. It seems like Jungkook paid Jay Park a visit in Las Vegas while he was there. A loose translation of Jay Park's caption read, "Being at the top, being humble and willing to keep improving….Jeon Jungkook is cool ..even he is good at boxing.. ter i met Jk i can definitely can see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented." Check out the pictures below: Also Read - BTS x KGF 2 fan combines the Bangtan Boys with Yash's iconic dialogue - watch video
Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' new album to release on THIS date, Kendall Jenner titillates fans with topless photo and more
An ARMY has shared a thread of what had happened years ago apparently when Jay Park had talked about BTS in their tweets. He had also tweeted out once when someone had asked him if he was from BTS. Jay had tweeted out that kpop does not have the most authentic image when it comes to hip hop. He had been tweeting about BTS members breaking records. A lot of new ARMYs who weren't aware of the scenario had been rooting for a collab it seems or were happy to see Jungkook with Jay Park. However, there are a lot of ARMYs who don't want them to collaborate. Check out the tweets below:
There are netizens who feel that Jay Park's statements have been misinterpreted. Some said that Jungkook is an adult and can collaborate with anyone he feels like. ARMYs had been joking that Jay Park held Jungkook hostage and made him click pictures with him. The Mommae hitmaker tweeted out saying, "hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. peace and love to all humans," with a lot of heart emoticons and a hashtag '#jkhostagesituation."
Meanwhile, BTS are coming with an album, a comeback on 10th June 2022. It's been titled We Are Bulletproof it seems. On the other hand, there's also buzz that the Bangtan Boys have booked Jamsil Stadium from 10th to 15th of June. BTS' debut anniversary falls on the 13th of June. ARMY is super excited.
