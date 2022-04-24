BTS fans have a reason to rejoice. Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You for Our Blues has just been released. The song is part of episode six of the K-drama. It features actors Shin Min-a and Lee Byung-hun in Jeju Island. A part of Jimin's lyrics goes, "I am nothing without your love, I promise I’ll never leave your love my heart is beating cause of you.” Have a look at the song below: Also Read - From mermaid outfit to going semi-n*de – 5 times Urfi Javed was brutally trolled for her ‘bizarre’ fashion – view pics

Now, ARMY is reacting on the song. A fan wrote, "They hit different." Another user tweeted, "OST OF THE YEAR? YES?" Another comment read, "the way i knew this song was going to be beautiful but oh my god when u listen to it it's sounds so magical and jimin's voice? he sounds like a passionate man an angel in love this is beyond beautiful." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

the way i knew this song was going to be beautiful but oh my god when u listen to it it’s sounds so magical and jimin’s voice? he sounds like a passionate man an angel in love this is beyond beautiful pic.twitter.com/KgGuUSX8Q4 — .·͙☽ (slow) (@taeteland) April 24, 2022

OST OF THE YEAR? YES? — prod. jimin ???? ??? ost ?.?? (@jmnpromise) April 24, 2022

“I wanna be with you,

And i wanna stay with you

Just like the stars shining bright

You’re glowing once more.” pic.twitter.com/lev395JkFD — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ ?? (@BTS21_2019) April 24, 2022

This is so beautiful ?? pic.twitter.com/Nce7vz9NG6 — Siri⁷ 2020.06.10 (@elinaistaken) April 24, 2022

Well, the song seems to be a hit already.