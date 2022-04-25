BTS: Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's With You from Our Blues SMASHES the record of Dynamite as it reaches the top of iTunes in over 100 countries

BTS fans are known to be competitive. Well, Jimin's OST for Our Blues, With You which has been sung by his friend Ha Sung-woon and him has reached the No.1 spot on iTunes in over 100 countries. BTS' hit single Dynamite achieved this record in eight hours while Jimin's song did it in five hours flat. This is faster than other solo songs of BTS members like Christmas Tree, Yours, Sweet Night, Daechwita, Stay Alive and so on. Jimin fans are ecstatic to see this, and curious to know how Ha Sung-woon will react on the same. ICYMI, Ha Sung-woon is a member of NCT Dream and a close friend of Jimin. Also Read - BTS: Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You for Our Blues drops; ‘They hit different’ reacts ARMY

Fans are talking about how only BTS can break records set by the band, and no one else. Even Butter (2021) could not break the record of Dynamite. The song With You was not promoted on any handle like the other OSTs of members. Jin's Yours also gave stiff competition to Adele in December. A fan tweeted, "It takes Park Jimin to break queen Dynamite's records of fastest to get itunes #1 in 100 countries ... What if he breaks the 24 hours record of 105 #1s too." It does not look tough now! Take a look at some of the reactions...

JIMIN first OST achieved 100 #1 on iTunes history. JIMIN is fastest Korean Soloists Artist make this history ?? jimin break the Dynamite record ?? Proud of you Jimin ?? JIMIN THE FASTEST ACT

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #RecordBreakerJimin pic.twitter.com/sJbni4txAe — Jungkook ? Bangtan Ki Desi Girl ⁷ (@RituKookie) April 25, 2022

Jimin broke dynamite record!?!? n it's just for an ost.Lets go for 100b views for bts cb?I'm not even kidding the way fandom grew is so insane. — ASHter⁷❃ (@BornToSlay05) April 25, 2022

No but jimin really broke dynamite's record and got 100 #1s within 5 hrs within 5 HRS ??? this is insane — kikii⁷ (@angelicjeonz) April 25, 2022

#jimin bowed when PTD debuted at number 1 on Billboard's HOT 100 ? now I wonder how he'll react when he finds out that he broke the record for dynamite#WithYou pic.twitter.com/p4brQIS8PI — LAV⁷ (@jeonjungk91k) April 25, 2022

BTS is preparing for a comeback on June 10, 2022. Fans want to make it a very memorable one for the boys. The album will come out after 15 months or so. Jimin made his debut in the OST space with the song, With You from Our Blues. It has been filmed in Jeju Island.