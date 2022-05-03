BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - are all making their solo mark slowly and gradually. They all started with either their mixtapes or their solo singles which have been huge hits in the Kpop world. ARMYs across the globe have been streaming them on various platforms and making them trend and how! For example, have a dekko at BTS member Jimin and Ha Sungwoon's OST With You for Our Blues. It has achieved not one but four incredible feats on the US Billboards Charts. Yep, you read that right. And it's all thanks to the BTS ARMY. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: NCT's Johnny faces racist remarks at Met Gala 2022, Johnny Depp loses USD 22.5 million deal post Amber Heard's op-ed and more

Jimin and Ha Sungwoon's With You debuted at #1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart. It grabbed the #12 position on the Emerging Artist. Jimin and Ha-Sungwoon's With You was placed at #14 on the Global 200 chart just in the US. And it grabbed the #19 position on the Global 200 chart. Isn't that amazing!?

"With You" by Jimin and Ha Sungwoon debuts on the US Billboard Charts ?? #1 — Digital Song Sales

#12 — Emerging Artist

#14 — Global 200 Excl. US

#19 — Global 200 Congratulations Jimin

PROUD OF YOU JIMIN ❤️ We're proud of #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS and Sungwoon pic.twitter.com/SCEY6ypTKc — JIMIN DATA | Buy & Stream With You? (@PJM_data) May 3, 2022

With You is Jimin's FIRST OST. He has joined his fellow BTS members such as V aka Kim Taehyung, Jin aka Kim Seokjin and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. V has previously sung It's Definitely You, Christmas Tree and Sweet Night. Jin lent his vocals to It's Definitely You and Yours. Jungkook sang for their webtoon 7 Fates Chakho's OTS, Stay Alive, produced by Suga.

Meanwhile, BTS members seem to have vanished after dropping the album release date. BTS is dropping their new album on 10th June 2022. ARMYs are wondering where and what BTS are at. However, they are super excited about the upcoming album of BTS. Coming back to Jimin, the vocalist and dancer of BTS had grabbed headlines earlier this year for his surgery. Jimin had his appendicitis operation before their concerts. However, he made a recovery from the same and gave phenomenal performances during the concerts. Jimin also made news for his new tattoos, Youth and the crescent moon. Jimin has been fairly active on Instagram than before, but ARMYs cannot get enough.