BTS: Jimin and Jungkook's throwback Valentine's Day video is making ARMYs ROFL for THIS reason

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope and Kim Taehyung aka V are getting immense love on Valentine's Day. They are the significant biases of so many single and committed ARMYs the world over. The boys guard their personal lives zealously but they did talk a bit of love and girlfriends in their earlier days. This happened mostly on TV shows where idols were asked rather awkward questions. Today, on Valentine's Day, ARMYs are sharing an old video of Jimin and Jungkook. The two look like teens in this old video from their debut or pre-debut days. In fact, Jungkook looks like he's barely 12. Jimin is seen saying that it is Valentine's Day and Jungkook bops his head in the funniest manner. Take a look..

Well, the song that is played in the background is I Love Bad Bitches That's My F**kin Problem. As we know, BTS boys love hip-hop. This song has been sung by Rihanna's beau A$AP and features Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz and the fave of all BTS members Drake. Fans found it hilarious when they saw baby Jungkook and Jimin's heads bopping to that line. Check out some of the reactions to the old video...

most iconic thing — bts oldies ♡ (@oldiesbts) February 13, 2022

I love bad b!tches that's my fvcking problem the timing tho ?? pic.twitter.com/oUwxHbNOHc — my love⁷ (@ot7eternalarmy) February 13, 2022

"i love bad bitches that's my fucking problem" gets me everytime? pic.twitter.com/LvFEhk19mX — Zeha⁷ (@jklovemode) February 13, 2022

You can see why ARMYs find it too funny. Fans adore the old version of the Bangtan Boys which was innocent, cute and too naive. They have grown cuter but old memories evoke a sense of nostalgia. Jungkook's song Stay Alive has reached the top spot on iTunes in 100 nations. It has completed record numbers of streams on Spotify Global for a Korean soloist. SUGA is the producer of the song. The BTS boys have hinted at a world tour and a concert is happening in Seoul in March.