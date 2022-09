BTS may be on a hiatus but the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are working tirelessly on their solo projects. Every day, at least one of the septet makes it to the trends online. This time we have two of the BTS members who have made it to the trends – Park Jimin and Kim Seokjin. BTS ARMY, y'all would know that the boys' special photo folio will be releasing on their birthdays. And now, it's time for Jimin's Folio. And boy, he looks amazing! On the other hand, Jin made a comeback on Instagram after a while. And both Jimin and Jin's visuals have left ARMY in a tizzy. Check out why below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung’s mistranslated ‘Jungkookie, I love you’ will remain rent-free in ARMY’s mind; here's why [View Tweets]

Jimin's Chaos folio leaves BTS ARMY gasping for breath

Talking about Hollywood News, Jimin has joined the list for the video snippet of Park Jimin's Photo Folio Chaos that was released by Big Hit aka HYBE on Bangtan TV. In the video sampler of Jimin's Photo Folio, we see him discussing outfits with the staff. The concept of the Filter and Run BTS singer is to showcase his raw side. Jimin has put a lot of emotions into his photo folio. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's beloved pet Yeontan gets dragged in the dating saga with Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim; here's what happened

Check out Jimin's Photo Folio video here:

Check ARMY's reaction to Jimin's Chaos folio mood sampler here:

OH MY GOD JIMIN pic.twitter.com/izKLw1Xb1B — gallery of j.m (@pjmngallery) September 25, 2022

jimin’s tattoos on the neck, hand and arm ?‍??‍??‍??‍? pic.twitter.com/dUzz2vMLNG — ??? (@jiminperforms) September 25, 2022

#JIMIN : he has always liked to play with fire . pic.twitter.com/9ynqylBbUN — nay ⟡ (@serendiminy) September 26, 2022

Jimin using Artemis: The Goddess of the Hunting and Moon pic.twitter.com/GoOy2i9hcl — goddess of the moon, jimin (@dailyjimn) September 25, 2022

PARK JIMIN SAID “ART” IS THE CONCEPT pic.twitter.com/i9VNkmhNRz — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) September 25, 2022

I'M NOT STRONG ENOUGH TO HANDLE THIS JIMIN pic.twitter.com/f9vCoHb3v7 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) September 25, 2022

breathtaking park jimin pic.twitter.com/KwA5zE6UAS — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) September 25, 2022

Jin's Instagram post makes ARMY wonder if he is ageing at all

Talking about BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin, the vocalist and Worldwide Handsome member dropped a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle which left ARMY in disbelief. Jin is turning 30 this year and he seems to be ageing backwards. Even Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope agrees. There's a funny story behind Jin's IG post. The Yet To Come singer was not able to see his phone gallery as he wanted to post on Instagram. He posted about his dilemma on Weverse. Eventually, Jin did figure out how to post. And after posting his snaps, ARMY is having a meltdown. Also Read - BTS: Rush Hour singer Crush reveals he sang at J-Hope's sister Jiwoo's wedding

Check out Jin's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Check out ARMY's reaction to Jin's post here:

OMG KIM SEOKJIN HOW ARE YOU REAL?! ? pic.twitter.com/yB3BCyGx9R — Belle (@moonxbunn) September 26, 2022

Hobi's comment on Jin' s insta post , "the time moves backwards for Kim seokjin " Even Hobi believes in Vampire Jin saga ?@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/Uerk4OsSeS — BANGTAN DELIGHT²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭ (@Lovly_mochitwin) September 26, 2022

KIM SEOKJIN IN A PLAIN WHITE SHIRT ???? IM ON MY KNEES https://t.co/U0IS9zN2rg — iya (@ckseobin) September 26, 2022

Kim SeokJin the most beautiful man in the world. ? pic.twitter.com/fk188jwdVk — Sarah?? (@mademoisellee_s) September 26, 2022

Hoseok Instagram Comment 220926 uarmyhope: Kim Seokjin’s time goes backwards pic.twitter.com/rX2SPVgQj7 — haru⁷? (@BOMHARU1230) September 25, 2022

KIM SEOKJIN FINALLY FIGURED OUT HOW TO POST THE PICS ON INSTA . HE LOOKS SO HANDSOME OMG HIS FLUFFY HAIR pic.twitter.com/FMaWKqnSBg — anju⁷✰ (slow cuz uni) (@jjksceo) September 25, 2022

no one comes close to kim seokjin’s face card I said it pic.twitter.com/oZ2TTBNFgl — lou⁷♡ (@seokjinnieselca) September 25, 2022

how can someone be so perfect and why is it kim seokjin ?? pic.twitter.com/SkqCT3Iqsy — EsHi⁷ ? JKz BAE ? (@JeonEsHi97) September 25, 2022

Kim seokjin stealing my heart cause wow ? pic.twitter.com/IJ82uoQasM — Michaela⁷ ? (@crushingonbts) September 26, 2022

KIM SEOKJIN THE PRETTIEST PERSON IN THIS WORLD ?#BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/vzGH5ZrYeh — Smile^♡^⁷ (@Heart_Smile_7) September 25, 2022

KIM SEOKJIN !!!!! WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO DOOOOOO ?????????? pic.twitter.com/iCnv1yE9JG — Dr.GD⁷| ᴶᶦᵐᵗᵒᵇᵉʳ? (@gd_ot7) September 25, 2022

What's next for Jin and Jimin?

Well, neither Jin nor Jimin have announced their solo projects yet. However, both Jimin and Jin have had an elaborate schedule in the US a couple of weeks ago. Jimin seems to have collaborated with international artists whereas ARMY is waiting for Actor Jin's debut.