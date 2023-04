BTS rapper and music producer Min Yoongi aka Suga is touring in the West. A couple of hours ago, Suga conducted his concert from his tour in Newark. It was day 2 of Suga's D-Day concert. D-Day is the new album by Min Yoongi and he has been touring and promoting the same right now. ARMY is super stoked about Yoongi having a solo concert across various cities. Talking about his concert in Newark, Suga revealed that his brother Park Jimin aka Jimin of BTS is also attending the concert. The camera panned where Jimin was sitting and ARMY soon went berserk. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V gets recognized on Jinny's Kitchen by ARMY fan girl's sister; the Run BTS singer's reaction is hilarious

BTS Jimin attends Suga's D-Day concert in Newark

Suga has become a rage right now since he dropped his solo album and kicked off his tour. Min Yoongi's concert was attended by BTS Jimin. The singer did not reveal that he will be attending his bandmate and brother's concert in Newark, New Jersey. However, Suga went ahead and announced Jimin's presence to the ARMY who went crazy upon seeing one more BTS member in the audience. The camera then focussed on Jimin for a while as he greeted the ARMYs present and bowed to them and showered them with hearts.

Jimin wore Suga's merchandise of D-Day and flaunted it. He also gestured towards the camera person to focus on Suga instead of him. Jimin, who recently released his album Face, stretched his arms out, pointing at the stage where Suga was standing. The camera panned towards Jimin and he was seen greeting the crowd.

Watch the videos of Suga and Jimin from the former's D-Day concert here:

ARMY goes berserk on seeing Jimin in the crowd at Suga's D-Day concert

ARMY who was enjoying Suga's concert was pleasantly surprised and went gaga over Jimin soon. It has grabbed headlines in Hollywood News. And seeing the attention being showered on his younger brother, Yoongi aka Suga playfully demanded the attention back. ARMY went berserk over the video. They are sharing the images and videos on Twitter and Instagram and how!

Suga and Jimin also came live after the concert and interacted with the ARMYs. Suga asked Jimin to release more albums and go on a tour himself. Suga and Jimin also discussed the barking at the concert. On Day 2 of Suga's D-Day concert, another cute incident happened as Yoongi broke his guitar string.