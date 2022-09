BTS members opened their Instagram accounts in December 2021, and ARMYs are thrilled. Needless to say, they have amassed huge number of followers in record time. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the fastest to reach the milestone of 50 million followers on social media. There are some members like RM and J-Hope who are very active on Instagram. While J-Hope is the social media king of the band, RM aka Kim Namjoon gives us a beautiful insight into how he lives as a global musician and human being. But it is Jimin who has the highest engagement rate on Instagram. Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more

Unlike the other members, Jimin puts up the pics very rarely. By his own admission, he is not a pro at Instagram. He says he does not click too many pictures of himself. But when he posts, the clicks are too cute. Because he posts sparingly, he gets double the love. His Instagram posts have an engagement of 25 per cent as per an analysis done by a BTS fan. This is the highest amongst BTS and many global celebs. He has overtaken BTS SUGA and Kim Taehyung. Jungkook has really dropped on his Instagram engagement rate after he deleted all his earlier posts.

Engagement rate of some Famous Acts on Instagram:#Jimin 25%#Taehyung 24%#Suga 24%#Jin 22%#Jhope 18%#Namjoon 17%#JungKook 12%

Zayn Malik 9%

Johnny Depp 9%

Billie Eilish 5%

Zendaya 5%

Harry styles 5%

Amber Heard 4%

Will Smith 4%

Robert Downey 2%

Kylie Jenner 1.4% ++ — ٰ (@ThePopBase) September 15, 2022

Eun woo 13%

IU 13%

Lee Jonsuk 11%

Lee min ho 9%

Lee Dong Wook 8%

Lisa 8%

Jisoo 8%

Jennie 7%

Rosé 7%

Hoyeon 7%

Taylor Swift 1.8%

Cristiano 1.3%

Ariana Grande 1.1%

Messi 0.9%

Selena Gomez 0.8%

Justin Bieber 0.6% — ٰ (@ThePopBase) September 15, 2022

This entire data has been compiled by a fan. Jimin is now working hard on his first solo album. He spent time in Los Angeles for the same. Park Jimin also leads when it comes to idol's brand reputation in Korea. He is loved like crazy in his home country, as well as in the US. SUGA aka Min Yoongi too has a very globally diversified fan base. He has been quite active on Instagram of late.