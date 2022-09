The list of achievements of the Korean boy band BTS is endless. And with each passing day, it is only getting bigger and better. Currently, it is member Jimin who has hit the headlines as he has hit a milestone. Jimin who released his solo song With You a long with Ha Sungwoon this year has become the fastest Korean Solo Male artist to achieve 150 million streams on Spotify. He has a verified account on the app and in 141 days and 10 hours, he managed to set this new record. It is just with one song that he has added this achievement to his list. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh running towards the paparazzi makes netizens fall in love with his baby antics [Watch]

Jimin adds a new achievement to his list

Of course, all the BTS fans known as ARMY are congratulating Jimin over the same. On Twitter, everyone is calling him as the King of Spotify. The news is all over Hollywood News. Check out the tweets below:

Correction, the record is even better - only 141 days and 10 hours! ? Day 141 and 10 hours: With You — 137,902,873

With You inst — 12,100,987 Total Jimin Spotify account: 150,003,860 Congratulations Jimin! SPOTIFY KING JIMIN

GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN pic.twitter.com/HImOU8A4FI — JIMIN DATA | Stream With You (@PJM_data) September 16, 2022

Congratulations Jimin!?? SPOTIFY KING JIMIN My favorite for Billboard Hot Trending Song #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sungwoon — Jiminah⁷ ⁿᵃᵐᵘʷᵉᵉᵏ ? (@it_boy_pjm13) September 16, 2022

No one is doing it like Jimin Congratulations Jimin SPOTIFY KING JIMIN — lovely jimin (@dailyjimn) September 16, 2022

Jimin has also ranked first for brand reputation ranking for individual boy group members in September 2022. He sure seems to be killing it with his music and his presence on social media.

Congratulations Jimin for ranking #1 for brand reputation ranking for individual boy group members in september 2022 ? He has ranked #1 for a total of 44 months! #우리지민또1위했네 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ExHElZIJ7l — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) September 16, 2022

Congratulations to Jimin. For more updates stay tuned.