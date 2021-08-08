After BTS' Jimin calls ARMY his 'life'; fans cry tears of happiness calling him a 'human angel' – check tweets

Korean band BTS is loved by all. While their music creates waves all across the globe, the septet is loved for their humbleness and kindness. The members trend on social media for various reasons as fans, known as ARMY, shower tremendous love on them. Today, it is Jimin who is trending on social media. Supposedly, on Weverse, Jimin called ARMY his 'Life' and fans are unable to keep calm. He is being called as a 'Human Angel' and much more. Fans are swooning hard on him and we can't complain. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Legendary singer Elton John takes up the K-Pop band's 'Permission To Dance' challenge after RM's shoutout – watch video

Everyday, I thank God he let me live the same time with someone like Park Jimin. — I MISS YOU SEOKJJWAN KIM (@springssi) August 8, 2021

Everyday, I thank God he let me live the same time with someone like Park Jimin. — I MISS YOU SEOKJJWAN KIM (@springssi) August 8, 2021

i woke up to jimin spamming weverse yesterday ????? park jimin ur unbelievable bb ?????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — odre⁷? (@minsyoob) August 8, 2021

Lets never forget that PARK JIMIN LOVES ARMY AS MUCH ARMY LOVES HIM?? pic.twitter.com/sHfNNJsTRn — Laiba⁷❤️✨/ 라이바?✨ (@xx_bebo_xx) August 8, 2021

who needs therapy when we got Park Jimin ??

We Love You Jiminie pic.twitter.com/l1qalDkbFY — Trisha (@TrishaVengal) August 8, 2021

Now, isn't Jimin the sweetest? This is not for the first time that Jimin has showcased his love for his fans.