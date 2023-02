It was a few months ago that the Korean boy band BTS announced that they are taking a break as a 'band'. The move was to focus on solo careers as artists. Many BTS members have already made their solo debuts and now it is Jimin's turn. It was recently that BigHit Entertainment announced that Jimin will be releasing his first solo album titled Face. It will be available for fans from March 24, 2022. Well, it is just two days away and of course, BTS fans known as ARMY are super excited about it. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope pulls off a happy dance before he flies off to New York; ARMY is crushing over Hobi's airport antics [VIEW TWEETS]

Here's how BTS ARMY responded to Jimin's 'Face' announcement

On Twitter, Park Jimin has become a top trend as everyone is expressing their excitement. In the announcement made by the company, it said, "FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist." Reportedly, he will reveal his true-self through the album. The first look of the album is being widely shared by fans on social media who are saying that they will support Jimin wholeheartedly. Other trends that also took over Twitter are 'Jimin is coming' and 'Face is coming'.

Check out the tweets below:

PARK JIMIN SOLO ALBUM FACE pic.twitter.com/J0WlM9VbhL — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) February 22, 2023

ESTO ES TODO LO QUE VA TENER "FACE" EL ALBUM DE PARK JIMIN Y ADEMÁS SERÁN TRES VERSIONES. ESTOY GRITANDO. pic.twitter.com/XL6XzWSmj6 — ximena¡! (@nygmahopee) February 22, 2023

"FACE" has been added to Jimin's Discography on BigHit's official website! We are SO EXCITED PARK JIMIN#Jimin_FACE

PJM1 IS COMING

FACE BY JIMIN IS COMING pic.twitter.com/tZXJyjap99 — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) February 21, 2023

"FACE" by Park Jimin Friday, March 24 | 1pm KST LET'S FCKING GO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LhVWH9C8nq — Dita⁷ (@almostdita) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope was recently in the headlines as his solo ablum Jack In The Box dropped in time for his birthday. Other members like RM, Suga and more have also released their solo projects.