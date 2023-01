BTS member Jimin has left Paris for Seoul. He was seen at the Charles de Gaulle airport dressed in a long mustard overcoat. The Vibe singer made his debut as the global brand ambassador of Dior at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. Dressed in a sleek grey suit, he cut a figure of elegance and sharpness as he walked into the event. Since its inception, Dior also saw the largest crowds outside the venue. Fans cheered for both Jimin and JHope. The Arson singer is still in Paris. It looks like he will be attending some more shows. As we know, he is a bonafide fashion icon. Also Read - BTS: Park Jimin is not just an amazing dancer, singer but also a big time FLIRT and THIS video is proof [Watch]

BTS ARMY is super impressed with the security given to the members in Paris, France. The same bodyguard who was with Kim Taehyung for Celine was there for Park Jimin too. The security at Charles de Gaulle airport was also top class. After Argentina, that gave presidential level security to Kim Seokjin aka Jin, France is acing it. ARMY is super impressed with this...

THE PARIS AIRPORTS HAVE EXCELLENT SECURITY AND THEY DO NOT PLAY! THEY CARRY MAJOR WEAPONS, ONCE U SEE THEM YOU BEHAVE!! — Rafay Houston (@RafayHouston) January 23, 2023

I was impressed with Paris's treatment of Jimin, the way security team's service take care and protect Jimin is the best. To BH, i hope Jimin is treated well as he arrives at SK airport. https://t.co/XLro0APojV — iqa_kukie@ (@ika_joey) January 23, 2023

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIMIN#VIBE by #Taeyang Feat. #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/mtgKFhiclG — PARK JIMIN ? PJM1 IS COMING ❤️‍? WithYou (@Sindy73522921) January 23, 2023

Jimin is going back to korea ✈️ HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIMINpic.twitter.com/IG2JW27gSz — JIMIN Morocco | VIBE OUT NOW ?? (@JIMIN_Morocco) January 22, 2023

In the past, we have seen how Jimin, JHope and Namjoon have been mobbed at airports. ARMY has been complaining that the security of the boys have been compromised. This gesture from French authorities have warmed hearts.