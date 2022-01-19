BTS: Jimin explains the reason behind his number '13' tattoo; gets brutally roasted by fellow members

K-pop boy band BTS comprises of seven members - Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V. The septet are known for the great bond of friendship they share. Fans love their music and also the camaraderie that they share off screen. Currently, the boys are busy promoting their Artist-Made collection merchandise. They are modelling for each other's collection and leaving fans known as ARMY thoroughly impressed. Member Jimin, in his recent live with fans, revealed some interesting details about his merchandise. ARMY must have noticed that there is a mention of number 13 on Jimin's collection. Recently, he revealed the reason behind it. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi and RM's 'XL and L' conversation puts ARMY in disarray; fans say, 'Spare us some life'

Jimin said that the number 13 is special for many reasons. To Jungkook, Jimin said, "If you look at the drawstring it says 13 at the tip. It’s my birthday. It’s also our team’s birthday. It’s also the year our team was born. The number 13 has a lot of meaning. It’s the same as the lettering on my wrist," during the 'show' video of his BTS’ Artist-Made Collection. Also Read - BTS X 3 Idiots: V, Jungkook, Jimin step in for Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in this HILARIOUS ARMY edit

During the 'Making-of-Log' for BTS’ Artist-Made Collection, Jimin once again spoke about number 13 and also showed the tattoo on his wrist. He has 13 tattooed on his wrist and Jimin revealed that he gets roasted for the same. "My members tease me about it. They said it looks like I received a stamp for competing in a race. They were like, ‘Did you come 13th?’ or ‘Do you get that if you do 13 push-ups?'," he said. LOL! Watch the video below: Also Read - BTS' V, Jimin and other members sweetly console a little girl who was SAD for leaving them; ARMY says they’ll be amazing parents – watch video