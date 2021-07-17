BTS: Jimin fans trend CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN as the 'It-boy' of K-Pop breaks his own record — read tweets

BTS ARMY makes sure that the septet feels appreciated from all corner. Jimin, who is from the maknae line has a huge fan following all over the globe. The vocalist and dancer is known for his looks, tremendous stage presence and vocal skills. Well, there is a brand reputation survey that happens every month for individual K-Pop stars as well as members from all bands. Jimin has topped at the No.1 spot once again. This is a new record for the Serendipity singer. He has been at the top position for 31 weeks in a row. This is a record in itself. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS has never met Ed Sheeran despite collaborating on two songs; Did Priyanka Chopra snub Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon for Meghan Markle?
In fact, there is a demand of fans from the ice-cream brand Magnum to make a flavour inspired by Jimin. They have already done one for Miley Cyrus. The brand now wants to venture into the K-Pop arena. The singer also got a lot of thirst comments after his sexy outing at #ButterOnFallon. Dressed in a black silk shirt, he exuded sexiness like never before. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Why BTS wanted to name ARMY as 'Bells', Robert Downey Jr to be a part of The Sympathizer's screen adaptation and more
We can see that his popularity is growing by the day. BTS' Jungkook is at the fifth place. The boys are surely rocking the show! Also Read - BTS: You won't believe how Jimin's famous word 'LaChiMoLaLa' was coined – find out
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.