BTS: Jimin fans trend CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN as the 'It-boy' of K-Pop breaks his own record — read tweets

BTS ARMY makes sure that the septet feels appreciated from all corner. Jimin, who is from the maknae line has a huge fan following all over the globe. The vocalist and dancer is known for his looks, tremendous stage presence and vocal skills. Well, there is a brand reputation survey that happens every month for individual K-Pop stars as well as members from all bands. Jimin has topped at the No.1 spot once again. This is a new record for the Serendipity singer. He has been at the top position for 31 weeks in a row. This is a record in itself.

In fact, there is a demand of fans from the ice-cream brand Magnum to make a flavour inspired by Jimin. They have already done one for Miley Cyrus. The brand now wants to venture into the K-Pop arena. The singer also got a lot of thirst comments after his sexy outing at #ButterOnFallon. Dressed in a black silk shirt, he exuded sexiness like never before.

We can see that his popularity is growing by the day. BTS' Jungkook is at the fifth place. The boys are surely rocking the show!