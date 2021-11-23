Bangtan Boys won big at the American Music Awards yesterday. They bagged the trophies for Favourite Pop Duo/ Group, Favourite Pop Song and even the Artist of the Year. They are the FIRST Asian act to have won the title and it is a big feat, really. BTS ARMY is still processing the fact and is trending BTS and Artist of the Year on Twitter. The Awards season is here and BTS is winning big at every award. They are literally dominating the music culture across the globe. At the AMAs, while interacting with the media, they were asked about meeting American singer Lizzo at Harry Styles' concert in LA. BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung and J-Hope had dropped by at Harry's concert wherein they met Lizzo, SZA. Also Read - BTS: 'Please wrap it up' grabs ARMYs attention as Jin HILARIOUSLY takes Jungkook away from the mic at the AMAs 2021
Now back at the AMAs yesterday, the boys were asked about their bestie Lizzo. Jimin who met Lizzo at Styles' concert said that she was really attractive. RM, BTS' leader went on to add that they clicked a picture with her later. He added that Lizzo is a huge fan of Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin. The latter added that Lizzo found them sexy. When asked whether there is a love connection with Lizzo coming up to which Jimin blushed red and just nodded his head. RM added that they are just friends.
On seeing Jimin's reaction to Lizzo's comments, ARMY is going gaga over the same. Jimin finding Lizzo attractive has become the talk of the town (read social media). Check out their reactions here:
BTS' Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook were vibing high with Lizzo at Harry Styles' concert in LA. The septet is in LA for their concert which will take place on 27th, 28th November and 1st, 2nd December at the SoFi stadium, BTS will meet ARMY face-to-face after a long time. .
