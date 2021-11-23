Bangtan Boys won big at the American Music Awards yesterday. They bagged the trophies for Favourite Pop Duo/ Group, Favourite Pop Song and even the Artist of the Year. They are the FIRST Asian act to have won the title and it is a big feat, really. BTS ARMY is still processing the fact and is trending BTS and Artist of the Year on Twitter. The Awards season is here and BTS is winning big at every award. They are literally dominating the music culture across the globe. At the AMAs, while interacting with the media, they were asked about meeting American singer Lizzo at Harry Styles' concert in LA. BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung and J-Hope had dropped by at Harry's concert wherein they met Lizzo, SZA. Also Read - BTS: 'Please wrap it up' grabs ARMYs attention as Jin HILARIOUSLY takes Jungkook away from the mic at the AMAs 2021

Now back at the AMAs yesterday, the boys were asked about their bestie Lizzo. Jimin who met Lizzo at Styles' concert said that she was really attractive. RM, BTS' leader went on to add that they clicked a picture with her later. He added that Lizzo is a huge fan of Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin. The latter added that Lizzo found them sexy. When asked whether there is a love connection with Lizzo coming up to which Jimin blushed red and just nodded his head. RM added that they are just friends.

On seeing Jimin's reaction to Lizzo's comments, ARMY is going gaga over the same. Jimin finding Lizzo attractive has become the talk of the town (read social media). Check out their reactions here:

No because jimin saying lizzo is attractive is on loop in my brain. I can’t stop thinking about it. Yes, she’s hot? why is she living my dream I’m gonna jump off a cliff ???????? — steph ⁷ ? JIMIN ⟬⟭ (@stephwithluv) November 23, 2021

Jimin saying Lizzo is attractive. Woof. https://t.co/ZfdpmpU42J — lies⁷ | YG-SJ (@roomieSIN) November 23, 2021

Of course lizzo is attractive ? GOOD FOR YOU JIMIN — ♎️yoonmin♎️ (@elisabe11145613) November 23, 2021

jimin saying lizzo was attractive and him getting flustered makes me so happy. — dani⁷ (@emojiminislover) November 23, 2021

PARK JIMIN THINKS LIZZO IS ATTRACTIVE

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — kaydee - woozi day (@moonyseokjin) November 23, 2021

JIMIN FINDING LIZZO ATTRACTIVE AHHHHSHSJDNJSJSJSAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/PLrzgfj5cI — tokyo. (@tokyosmind) November 23, 2021

Jimin said lizzo was attractive it is time for the big girls to shine — kaydee - woozi day (@moonyseokjin) November 23, 2021

jimin calling lizzo attractive as he should!! they’re both gorgeous ppl ? — maria ❈ (@berriesonmars) November 23, 2021

@lizzo is now above all of us. she has won in life. she is THE ULTIMATE BTS STAN! JIMIN CALLED HER ATTRACTIVE AND I SEE WHY SHE IS BEAUTIFUL!!! — ❦?????????????❦ (@lovedanielchoi) November 23, 2021

Lizzo calls Jimin sexy ? Jimin calls Lizzo attractive

Conclusion: everyone should call Jimin sexy https://t.co/8jwQlZyWhU — ?????????⁷ bts+army in 6 days (@jimicherries) November 23, 2021

This may sound weird, but Jimin saying Lizzo is attractive, instead of sweet,nice, funny & a lot of other ways to describe her,made my heart warm as a plus size woman. Lizzo is so beautiful to me, I love how confident she is. JIMIN that man stole my heart #BTS #BTSxAMAs #JIMIN ? pic.twitter.com/OCOckZPCyl — ♥︎ᑮ?ᥲ?ђỵᏏᥲ∩ց߲?ᥲ∩♥︎ (@bang_tanspeach) November 23, 2021

Lizzo is gorgeous and badass, for jimin to say she is attractive makes me happy <3 — Jess⁷ ♡'s BTS // still sobbing over amas (@jenkoosdior) November 23, 2021

AND LIKE JIMIN SAID, LIZZO IS VERY ATTRACTIVE, LIKE SHE REALLY WALKS AROUND LOOKING THIS GORGEOUS? MY STOMACH pic.twitter.com/2gkK88gXQt — anahat⁷ AOTY (@mp3filter) November 23, 2021

jimin blushing while calling a lizzo attractive so cute he has a lil crush — Min rose DIED (@yoongibffReal) November 23, 2021

As a plus size girl hearing Jimin and the guys call Lizzo attractive is a win for women — Moon ?‍♀️? (@flowers4moon) November 22, 2021

The true winner of last week is Lizzo,,, Jimin called her attractive and Hobi asked for her number, God obviously has favorites — ????? (@oops_pinkk) November 22, 2021

plus i think jimin finds confidence attractive and lizzo has a bunch of it — tate⁷ | jk whore era! 12/1 and 12/2! D-9 (@acejeongkook) November 22, 2021

BTS' Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook were vibing high with Lizzo at Harry Styles' concert in LA. The septet is in LA for their concert which will take place on 27th, 28th November and 1st, 2nd December at the SoFi stadium, BTS will meet ARMY face-to-face after a long time. .