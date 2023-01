BTS vocalist and dancer Park Jimin is now officially a global ambassador of Dior. He has joined the likes of Blackpink vocalist Kim Jisoo and EXO's Sehun. Now, fans are hoping that he will be soon seen at the Paris Fashion Week. Speculations began after he was filmed in Dior Summer 2023 collection for W Korea magazine. The brand sponsored the entire photoshoot. Park Jimin aka Jimin is known for his fashion sense. He is also one of the most photogenic idols around. The artistic director of Dior Kim Jones has also started following Park Jimin on Instagram. All the Bangtan Boys are being sought after by fashion brands. We saw the mania that Kim Taehyung's presence created at the Celine show in Paris. Also Read - BTS: Park Jimin is not just an amazing dancer, singer but also a big time FLIRT and THIS video is proof [Watch]

Everyone is hoping that he will be there in Paris in the coming month. There are reports that his solo album is coming out in February 2023. Big Hit Music has said that it will confirm things later. The song Vibe which is by Big Bang's Taeyang featured Jimin. It is already a hit on YouTube. ARMY is on cloud nine and have wished them a happy collaboration... Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more

SUGA aka Min Yoongi has done a photoshoot for Maison Valentino and GQ magazine. There are rumors that RM aka Kim Namjoon will be heading to Milan for Bottega Venetta. The boys of BTS are ruling the fashion world and how! Also Read - WHAT! Meet BTS Jimin's Philippines doppelganger that leaves netizens confused with his uncanny resemblance