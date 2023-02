So, for those not in the know, BTS member Jimin aka Chimchim came live a couple of minutes ago. He did another Lego session with the ARMY and unlike Jungkook, he did it in presence of the staff members, it seems. Jimin while making a lego art piece talked with the ARMY and also listened to some songs including Euphoria, The Astronaut, Vibe and more. Jimin loves making lego art and spending time with the ARMYs and talking to them and this Live session was no different. He talked about his upcoming album and also about going shirtless, yes, you read that right! Also Read - BTS: Park Jimin is not just an amazing dancer, singer but also a big time FLIRT and THIS video is proof [Watch]

BTS Jimin is ready to take off his shirt

Jimin is one of the cutest BTS members and whatever he does is adored by his fans and the BTS ARMY a lot. However, Jimin can be pretty flirty as ARMY knows it too well. And in his recent live session, Jimin seemingly got flirty. He was asked by one of the ARMYs when he will show the moon tattoos on his back. As per a translation on Twitter, Jimin said that taking off his shirt is not a big deal but it would be weird to do it right now (during the live).

The Serendipity and Filter hitmaker went on to add that he feels there would be a special occasion reserved for such a thing. He asked won't there be an opportunity for the big reveal and asked them to wait a little longer. Maybe, next time when Jimin holds a concert, he might show his tattoo? Well, ARMY and the Hollywood News section is surely going wild over his casual shirtless talk.

? 'when are you going to show your back tattoo' for you all i could do it whenever, taking my clothes off isnt a big deal. but isnt it a bit weird if i just suddenly take off my clothes here ? there will be an opprtunity wont there ? please just wait a little — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 10, 2023

? something could even come out tomorrow *smiles* you never know.. something could even come out tomorrow.. *smiling*

? anyway please look forwar to it a lot~pic.twitter.com/4VzYlrGVLw — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 10, 2023

? the album I'm preparing for seems to be coming out in around March.. I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward it. ? yeah this is what I wanted to say first ? since you've waited a long time — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 10, 2023

Jimin talks about his album

All of you, ARMY, we know are waiting for PJM 1, that is, the first-ever solo album of Park Jimin and it looks like y'all don't have to wait much longer. It might come out next month or the month after next, that is, March or April. Jimin also teased ARMY that someone might drop by tomorrow too. A lot of the ARMYs are guessing that it might be a teaser or an announcement of the album. What do you think? He also talked about how he and Kim Taehyung don't fight anymore. He also misses Jin Hyung and yep, the phrase is trending on Twitter.