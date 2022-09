The Desi BTS ARMY is tripping over the fact that BTS member Jimin knows about Indian Food called Biryani right now and they have taken Twitter by storm over the same. Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are quite popular across the globe and their popularity is ever-rising in India too. The Desi BTS ARMY has been organising meet and greets, birthday events in BTS members' honour and doing a lot more. The Desi BTS ARMY has been keeping a tab on every activity of the members and recently when Jimin aka Park Jimin was asked about Biryani, his comment left them tripping. Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more

BTS' Jimin knows Biryani

BTS Jimin is going to be a big trending Hollywood News now. It so happened Jimin came online on Weverse and shared a post saying that he was thinking about what to eat. He asked ARMYs whether they all had food. And soon ARMYs flooded him with suggestions on what to eat. They suggested Jimin a lot of things including Pork Belly, Fried Rice, Ttoekbokki and more. And someone suggested to him about having a Biryani. Jimin replied to the ARMY saying, "It's Indian Food." And the fact that he knows about it has left ARMYs wheezing. Check out Jimin's comment here: Also Read - WHAT! Meet BTS Jimin's Philippines doppelganger that leaves netizens confused with his uncanny resemblance

ARMY goes bonkers over Jimin's comment about Biryani

Today, the Desi ARMYs would be ordering Biryani, we bet. They are tripping over the fact that Jimin commented on the post about Biryani and also knew about its popularity in India. The Desi BTS ARMY have taken Twitter by storm. Not just Indians but also Pakistani BTS ARMY are going bonkers. Check out the tweets here:

JIMIN knows biryani is Indian food plz tell him biryani is not only food … biryani is feelings — MARYAM⁷ (@kim_maryam7) September 4, 2022

Jimin knows biryani is Indian food pic.twitter.com/WDtvw3KLqr — Koyel⁷ ? SEXY NUKIM ? (@k0yelMandal) September 4, 2022

Me when Jimin said biryani is Indian food ? It's Pakistani food tooooooooooo @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/RD67YbUxPX — thv⁷ ~ zeddy month (@thv_babes) September 4, 2022

Why is jimin knowing about biryani making me so happy? ? Anywas, I can't stop streaming By Equal Sign and Sexy Nukim... Addictive af — S⁷ (@mapofthesouls07) September 4, 2022

Jimin come to Karachi I'll make the best Karachi ki biryani for you ?@BTS_twt — Tae's wife⁷ ᵛ ˣ ᵛᵒᵍᵘᵉ (@hey__stobitt) September 4, 2022

I went to bring the crispy mix for my chicken and came back seeing jimin commenting on chicken biryani https://t.co/2Q5B43gio6 — kav⁷ in the box (@taevtatae) September 4, 2022

Jimin send me your address I'll parcel it for you otherwise uk if you want i can come (ik it'll take miles for me to reach there BUT FOR YOU I WILL DO IT?)nd will Cook for you (dw ik how to make biryani?just I'll bring with me BIRYANI KA MASALA packet then sab kuch set ha bby)+ pic.twitter.com/Xw5mw7kDe6 — ?∞amyy⁷ ??ᔆᵉˣʸ ᴺᵘᵏⁱᵐ (@ammie__7) September 4, 2022

I'll make THE BEST BIRYANI for you Jimin... Just say the word and it'll be at your door step! I'll even clean up after for you! — stephie⁷ ?ITS JK DAY!! #TeamLY (@stephmy7) September 4, 2022

lemme call my nani i want the best recipe for biryani for jimin now — janv (@cresvntae) September 4, 2022

jimin do you wanna go on a biryani date with me ???? — lesbian dork (@thvjaan) September 4, 2022

Jimin knows Biryani, we won — Shreeja?JkDay? (@chasinghamsters) September 4, 2022

From today I will start eating biryani every day. Jimin knows it — Ria⁷ ? is scissors anti (@daegu_AD) September 4, 2022

Jimin know about biryani I'm so happy even if I haven't ate it since I'm vegetarian — Someone⁷ Sexy Nukim (@a_r_m_y1313) September 4, 2022

biryani lovers! desis! we won! oh my god! jimin knows about my favorite dish!!! pic.twitter.com/vZhzX8hbLm — Sanjida⁷ | sexy nukim out now! (@myg7kosmos) September 4, 2022

JIMIN DESI HELLO YES BFF BIRYANI SO GOOD https://t.co/pzZRMACKI4 — ₁₃ smooshi ⁷ (@pur_pun_pup) September 4, 2022

jimin knows biryani I can die peacefully now ? — Aera⁷ || UVU DI BDAY ? (@ramencooker) September 4, 2022

me running over to get my aunts recipe book just to make the perfect biryani for jimin — fawz⁷ (@agustranda) September 4, 2022

Jimin ghar aayo mummi nei aj biryani banai ha??? — melon⁷? (@jiminmybarfi) September 4, 2022

Jimin ki wajah se ab mujhe biryani khaane ka man karra pic.twitter.com/krfb3vE9qQ — Mun♡⁷ (@mun134340) September 4, 2022

and when jimin tries biryani pic.twitter.com/P4aEFgffQP — shyama⁷♡jk waist holder (@taetaeshya) September 4, 2022

AND THE CRAVING HIT HARD, SO NOW CHICKEN BIRYANI IS ON THE WAY???‍?

THANK YOU JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN? https://t.co/cxF5xvd3SQ — Akanksha Darmidi⁷ ? FOREVER WITH BANGTAN? (@ADarmidi) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Jimin recently grabbed headlines for his portrait by a South Korean painter. The portrait is currently a part of an exhibition at Paris' Focus Art Fair. He also made news when his picture with producer Scottish DJ and producer Hudson Mohawke shared a story with Jimin. Hudson has worked with Drake and Kanye West in the past and the ARMYs are wondering what Jimin is presenting next with them.