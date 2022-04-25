BTS singer Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You for Our Blues was released yesterday. It’s a romantic and emotional number. Now, a Twitter user with the handle @cat___mimi posted a video of Jimin loving his other band members with the song With You playing in the background. It shows some of the most aww-worthy moments. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash starrer KGF 2 enters Rs. 800 crore club, Kajal Aggarwal’s role chopped in Acharya and more

jimin loving bts for 1 min 30 sec pic.twitter.com/gv1tIycDdM — cat jimin pics (@cat___mimi) April 24, 2022

ARMY is getting emotional seeing the video. A fan wrote, "I am tearing up." Another user tweeted, "Wow This... brought me to tears. Jimin is special. His full of love. ?????." Tweeted another fan, "I love my Mini he deserves the world." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

I love my Mini he deserves the world https://t.co/j9kQhKU0sX — I?BTS⁷ THE WAIT IS OVER 6.10.22 (@LeannOt7) April 25, 2022

this is exactly why hes my bias ? https://t.co/mkKL3eZPOx — honnah⁷∞? with u? (@iammohannah) April 25, 2022

just burst into tears why would u do this to me https://t.co/4MYgeDJ8yU — twix AURIE DAYYAYAYYAY (@seohamtic) April 25, 2022

jimin is so small and so full of love i adore him ☹️? https://t.co/UZi5w52IS5 — kate⁷ 2022.06.10 (@jinkookers) April 25, 2022

I’ll be in the corner sobbing ? https://t.co/3AaZzfHTh4 — May⁷☾₁₁₀ (@weareot7) April 25, 2022

Well, it's just amazing how much BTS members are loved by their fans.

Meanwhile, With You has reached the No.1 spot on iTunes in over 100 countries. It has left BTS' hit single Dynamite behind which had taking eight hours to do so. Jimin's song did it in only five hours.