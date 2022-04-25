BTS singer Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You for Our Blues was released yesterday. It’s a romantic and emotional number. Now, a Twitter user with the handle @cat___mimi posted a video of Jimin loving his other band members with the song With You playing in the background. It shows some of the most aww-worthy moments. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash starrer KGF 2 enters Rs. 800 crore club, Kajal Aggarwal’s role chopped in Acharya and more
ARMY is getting emotional seeing the video. A fan wrote, “I am tearing up.” Another user tweeted, “Wow This... brought me to tears. Jimin is special. His full of love. ?????.” Tweeted another fan, “I love my Mini he deserves the world.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aneri Vajani halts Anupamaa shoot, AbhiRa wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to happen at Samode Palace and more
Well, it’s just amazing how much BTS members are loved by their fans. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer beats all Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan films; SMASHES new RECORD in Kerala
Meanwhile, With You has reached the No.1 spot on iTunes in over 100 countries. It has left BTS' hit single Dynamite behind which had taking eight hours to do so. Jimin's song did it in only five hours.
