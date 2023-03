BTS fans had been waiting eagerly for Jimin's first album Face. Given the producers working on the album, the excitement was doubled. BTS' long time music composer PDogg has done great job on songs like Alone, Like Crazy and Set Me Free. Well, as soon as the album came out, all BTS fans began streaming and buying it on various platforms. The songs have touched No.1 on iTunes on 90 countries. Well, Jimin has also crossed one million sales on Hanteo for a Korean soloist. This is the highest ever. It is not at all unexpected given the immense hype for FACE. Also Read - BTS: 'Most Handsome Chef V' trends on Twitter with full force as ARMY goes gaga over his look in Jinny's Kitchen Episode 5 [VIEW TWEETS]

Jimin has overtaken Bornpink by Blackpink. It is a big achievement given it was a group comeback after four years. But the entire night, BTS ARMY trended Hanteo Corrupt , Hanteo Apologize to Jimin on social media. It seems the platform has allegedly not done the counting properly. ARMY are maintaining that Jimin's FACE has sold 777K more units. Take a look at the tweets...

DO YOU THINK YOU ARE GOING TO FOOL US, FACE SOLD OUT MORE THAN 1.7M SALES CORRECT THE NUMBER AND DON'T KEEP EMBARASSING YOURSELF@HanteoNews

HANTEO CORRUPT#한터타락 https://t.co/yrDOu57A2W — '?? (@zeiyasailor) March 25, 2023

Hello @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt , jimin & company directors, producers , stuff worked hard for “FACE”,but @HanteoNews did sales manipulation twice & deleted 770k sales from face , please recover ur sale that is 1.7M ,here is the proof HANTEO CORRUPT#한터타락 — Yimi (@YYyimi) March 25, 2023

Give us back the 700k+ sales you deleted!!! HANTEO CORRUPT#한터타락 — Bisü¹³?⁷⁶ FACE DAY? (@WithJimin_1310) March 25, 2023

JIMIN now officially the first soloist to sell 1M Copies in single day hanteo history but @HanteoNews where is the 770k sales u deleted from graphs ? NOW GIVE THE REST OF THE SALES BACK , UR WEBSITE PC SAID 1.7M,@bts_bighit please secure ur sales#한터타락 ! HANTEO CORRUPT! — Face / CHRISTMAS (@chrisjmxz) March 25, 2023

Hanteo has released an official statement with the figures as per their count. But Jimin fans and ARMYs are not at all impressed. The singer and dancer has delivered a smashing performance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.