BTS' Jimin opens up on how his inability to let things go affected him; confesses, 'My resentment kept growing. My pain, too'

There's a reason why BTS is one of the most loved Korean boy bands in the global music industry. And it is their ability to be open and honest with their fans. Though Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook believe in keeping their personal lives private, they have equally been transparent towards the ARMY about their life experiences. Jimin recently revealed some crucial details about his personal and professional life wherein he admitted that he used to pretend a lot around others while growing up in the spotlight. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM achieves a milestone at 26, Kit Harrington on having suicidal thoughts, Katy Perry trolls Orlando Bloom and more

When Jimin was asked about how he feels about his past while looking at the global success of the septet, he told Weverse Magazine, “I only realized it recently, but I used to be really unstable. I was acting like I was well-grounded when I was around other people, like my family and friends. It meant I had to pretend a lot. I worried about others by saying things like, I’m fine, but how are you? I spoke like I could always take care of anything that came up, but looking back, that wasn’t the case.” Also Read - BTS: 7 times J-Hope's unfiltered looks made ARMY swoon harder on him — view pics

He continued, “I’m still young, and because I’m making a lot of money at a young age, I end up wondering what money and success ultimately mean. Because I’m young, I hear a lot of people talk, and some people can be jealous or envious. But there’s a lot of people I have to repay and a lot of relationships I need to hang onto. I thought I could take care of all these problems, but looking back, that wasn’t the case. It hasn’t been very long since I realized that I was the one to grab on and forced everything to happen.” Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Jimin had a hilarious response when asked if the boyband needs a new member in the group; RM makes a shocking reveal

Jimin, however, said that he has learned to process his emotions and let go of what he is feeling. “I was just being headstrong, you know. Now I think I didn’t have to go quite that far, and as times went by, I started to think, Oh, I’m glad I can think about this now so I can let things that I should let go of, go,” he said.

He added, “When I couldn’t let things go, my resentment kept growing. My pain, too. Rather than admit I had those feelings at that time, I’d say there were emotions in different situations that I came to unconsciously accept, and I started to feel like I could see how much of a hard time I was having after some time passed.”

Jimin further said that when he shared his problems with his parents, he felt his perspective on life shift. “So finally I shared what I was feeling with them, and my mom and dad talked to me like they were my life coaches. After coming out of that whole period, even when I do similar things, I can tell my mind has changed a lot. If I was more focused on my surroundings before, now I’m able to focus on myself as well,” he said. He then jokingly said that he doesn't enjoy the process of becoming an adult because it is too hard.