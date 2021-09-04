BTS have a massive fan following. It is known that Grammy Award Winning star Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with BTS for the remix version of Butter. The song released on August 27 and was after a court battle that Megan could manage to get a green signal for this remix. Recently, BTS uploaded a short video to YouTube and TikTok, featuring each member coming out of a HYBE elevator while their Butter remix with Megan Thee Stallion plays in the background. Their cute expressions and dance moves will make you fall in love with the K-Pop band again. Megan Thee Stallion also joint them by uploading her own version sans elevator. Also Read - Ahead of BTS in the Soop 2, here's a throwback to Suga aka Min Yoongi's boyfriend/ husband material avatar from season 1 – view pics

She posted her video to TikTok and Twitter and wrote, "I wanted to make a tiktok like the boys." And the boys have liked it. BTS member Jimin not only retweeted her video but thanked her for featuring on their song. He wrote, "Thank you for giving us a good voice." Before the announcement of this collaboration of BTS and Megan for Butter remix, Megan headed to court as her recording label was preventing her from releasing the single. She shared a petition seeking an "emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled." The document further reads, "If Pete (Megan Pete is rapper's birth name) is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, 'Butter,' her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry."

The prevention of the song will hamper the image of Megan as the document stated, "Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages. As such, Pete seeks emergency relief from this Court."