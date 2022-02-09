BTS’ Jimin has added another feather to his cap. He has received an Honorary Diploma from Busan Arts High School. ARMY is congratulating him for this on Twitter, and 'CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN' is trending on the micro-blogging site. One of the fans of Jimin in his tweet revealed that Busan Arts High School has a graduation ceremony today, and his father will be receiving the honour on his behalf. The tweet read, “Busan High School of Arts is hosting a graduation ceremony today, from where Jimin graduated and Jimin will receive an honorary diploma. His father will be the one accepting and receiving the diploma on his behalf White heart Big Congratulations Jimin, His Dad must be so Proud of him.” Also Read - BTS: Jungkook once confessed he wants to recreate the EPIC KISSING scene from Love 911 with his girlfriend

Well, ARMY is super thrilled about this honour their favourite Jimin is getting. A fan tweeted, "Huge congratulations to Park Jimin for receiving his honorable diploma at the Busan Arts High School today, February 9th, 2022! Your excellence and perseverance are exemplary. We are always so proud of you. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #JiminGraduatesWithHonors #ProudOfYouJimin." Another fan tweeted, "Congratulations Jimin on receiving an honorable diploma at the Busan Arts High School today. #JiminGraduatesWithHonors #OurJiminReceivedAnAward." One more fan tweeted, "Jimin was an awarded an honorary diploma from Busan Arts High School today, accepted on his behalf by his father. Dance major Jimin entered the high school at the top of his class and is a long time supporter of his alma mater. Congratulations Jimin!!" Check out the tweets below…

