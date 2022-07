Park Eun Bin's starrer ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has grabbed the audience's attention over the past few weeks. Well, BTS members are no exception to this. BTS’ official YouTube channel on July 27 shared the latest video with J-Hope's 'Jack In The Box' Listening Party Event Sketch’ in the title. Talking about the clip the BTS members showcased their support to their fellow member J-Hope at the special listening part for ‘Jack In The Box’ ahead of its solo album's release. Before the event started, BTS member Jin asked RM, “Namjoon [RM], how do you say hi to celebs?” RM's witty reply will win your hearts. “Just go to the celeb and say “Bang to the Tan to the Jin”, said RM. Also Read - Ahsaas Channa, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and more celebs who are a part of BTS' Indian Army; check out full list here

Woo Young Woo and Dong Geu Rami's special greeting involves them saying "Woo to the Young to the Woo" and "Dong to the Geu to the Rami" accompanied by circular hand motions and a dab. This greeting has grabbed a lot of attention and has been quite popular amongst viewers. Several fans are even following this trend on social media. RM's hilarious take on "Woo to the Young to the Woo" and "Dong to the Geu to the Rami" is followed by a video of BTS' Jimin who had fun on "Dong to the Geu to the Rami". Jin even played along with a dab.

Jungkook and V have been watching various dramas including Business Proposal, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Our Beloved Summer and much more. Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been trending on the Hollywood news and how!

Watch the video -

Earlier, RM had mentioned ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ on Weverse. He even revealed that he is currently watching the ENA series and said that the show was very funny.