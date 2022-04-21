BTS' PTD Las Vegas Concert concluded a couple of days ago, but moments from the concert are still surfacing on Twitter and other social media sites. Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's clips have been going viral and how! So, we came across a video of Chim Chim aka Jimin from the PTD concert that's just TOOOOO cute to handle and we thought of sharing it with y'all. Jimin is known to be the friendliest of the lot. He will always make you feel comfortable and give you his utmost attention. And at concerts, there are a lot of things that surprise, shock and make not just the BTS ARMY but also the BTS members emotional. And one such moment was captured by an ARMY on her phone. It is one of the sweetest interactions of Jimin ever had. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung wins hearts by saving a female reporter from bumping into a pillar – watch video

Now, ARMY y'all would have heard seen pictures and videos of a baby ARMY attending BTS' concert with his dad. Well, this is the video of Jimin and that very baby ARMY. When Jimin came across the little munchkin, he blew a kiss and said, 'I love you' to the little one. And the moment was captured on camera! It's a sight for an ARMY. Check out the most adorable video here:

Jimin saying I love you to a little girl wearing a Chimmy hat at PTD Day 4 ?#bts #JIMIN #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/yBAbZbtoBy — lofidoodles ⁷ (@lofidoodles) April 20, 2022

Now, BTS members all love kids and we have seen it a lot of times already. However, this has to be one of the sweetest interactions ever, don't you think? Apart from Jimin, Taehyung is considered to be good with kids. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is waiting for Jimin's OST, Our Blues. Jimin has collaborated with Ha Sungwoon, a South Korean singer and songwriter. He recently opened up on the same saying that they had been working on the OST since July 2021. He shared that it is a very emotional song.

Meanwhile, all of the BTS members are back in Seoul, South Korea. They have a schedule in SK for now. BTS will reportedly be back in the US for the BBMAs in May. In June 2022, BTS will be releasing their new album which is highly anticipated by ARMYs across the globe.