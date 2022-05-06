BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's Weverse Weekend Interviews are coming out. Till now we have had Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi and Chimchim's Weverse Weekend Interviews. The latest one being With You singer Park Jimin's interview. In Jimin's Weverse Weekend Interview, he opened up on how he likes to spend his weekends. Baby Mochi revealed that he usually spends time lazy around and watching TV. He added that he purposely kept the TV in his living room or else he wouldn't have come out of his room. However, it is his statement about other BTS members, especially BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, that is going viral. Also Read - Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra fans on cloud 9 to see them together; 'BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUP' trends with full power [VIEW TWEETS]

So Jimin was asked if he had a hideout for himself and the members, what it would look like? The Permission To Dance singer shared that it could probably be like a basement with an arcade and no windows since he doesn't like sunlight much. When asked to describe his and other members' role in his hideout, Jimin said that he would be in charge of ordering food since these days he has been ordering food rather than cooking himself. J-Hope, aka Jung Hosoek, will be in charge of cleaning. Suga will be in charge of getting alcohol, Jungkook should be fixing computers, Jin would be in charge of entertainment while Taehyung would be there to make them laugh. And while talking about RM, he said, "Namjoon's very existence is enough." And this has to go down in the Minimoni moment history.

BTS ARMY is going berserk and has turned emotional on reading this sentence of Jimin for RM. Check out their tweets here:

Jimin was asked about how he would like to spend his weekends with the ARMYs. He said he would love to do a concert for them. On the other hand, he also added that he would like to go on a drive, but he would ride shotgun and talk up a storm. Jimin also had a message for the ARMY in which he asked them to rest or find ways and place to relax as they don't have to do things all the time. He also shared that they don't necessarily spend time watching them while resting. Jimin, you are angel, truly.