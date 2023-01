While the members of the Korean boy band BTS are known for their music, they are also known for their incredibly good looks. Be it Jimin, Jin, J-Hope or Jungkook - their fans love them for their good looks and swoon over them like there's no tomorrow. Well, ARMY (as BTS fans are known) are currently going gaga over Jimin's latest photoshoot. He has posed for W Korea and is looking incredibly handsome as always. Jimin's pictures have gone viral on social media with his fans lauding his model avatar. Also Read - Pathaan meets BTS: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang gets a Dynamite version [Watch]

Jimin's W photoshoot includes some monochromatic pictures with him giving some intense gaze. He is dressed in Dior and can be seen surrounded by flowers. His side profile too has got his fans go crazy over him. Some even called him a piece of 'art'. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin leaves ARMY emotional yet again after Big Hit Music releases a small video as NY 2023 gift

Check out the tweets below:

flowers blooming wherever jimin sits pic.twitter.com/IkJmPF6LCf — raghad⁷ VIBE 1/13 ❤️‍? (@shyjjmn) January 9, 2023

<W Korea> VOLUME TWO

2023 with Jimin 콘텐츠 스케줄 1.9 MON / Fashion Film 01

1.16 WED / Fashion Film 02

1.19 THU / Eye Contact

1.20 FRI / Inside Story

1.23 MON / Behind Scene pic.twitter.com/T5XALq7JsS — 작살 (@JAKSAL_5813) January 9, 2023

jimin has the most beautiful side profile pic.twitter.com/IsvDo8vakB — VIBE 1/13 ❤️‍? (@dailyjimn) January 9, 2023

PARK JIMIN X DIOR SUMMER 2023 pic.twitter.com/j1pVeQvZFE — ʚ prod. jimin ɞ vibe ❤️‍? (@jmnpromise) January 9, 2023

Well, there is no doubt that Jimin is one handsome boy who can make any girl swoon over his looks. Also Read - BTS: New video of Bangtan Boys shows Jin rehearsing with a water bottle ahead of Coldplay concert; ARMY is missing him dearly [VIEW TWEETS]

Meanwhile, the new poster of song Vibe is also out. Jimin will be collaborating with Taeyang for this one. Needless to say that he looks dashing in it too. Take a look.

VIBE (Feat. Jimin of @BTS_twt) - TAEYANG Co-composed by Jimin! pic.twitter.com/xtB5XPaDYq — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 9, 2023

The song will be out on 13th January, 2023. We can't keep calm.