BTS' Jimin is trending on Twitter as you read this. And it is all thanks to his latest posts and comments on Weverse. BTS member Jimin shared some throwback pictures on Weverse in which was seen flaunting his hair extensions. The Filter crooner looked dope with the long hair extensions. So much that even Hobi (Jung Hoseok) was bowled over with his different avatar. For those not in the know, the pictures which Jimin shared are from his camera roll. He has tons of pictures in his camera rolls, btw. ARMY gets a treat like these from the members quite often. And today was one of those days. While every member is enjoying their newfound (same) love on Instagram, Jimin has stayed away from it. He chose to interact with ARMY through Weverse.

Jimin started out by saying that he has found something fun while scrolling through his camera album. He asked ARMY whether he should share it with them. (Obviously Jimin, we would want to see). He later shared a picture of his meal, confusing the ARMT while sharing that he had just woken up. Soon Jimin revealed the real deal saying that he was talking about his hairstyle when he went to the US. Now, Jimin knows how creative ARMY is. So, he told ARMY that he will share the pictures before they start cutting and pasting various things on his pics. And that's how we got the pictures of Jimin in his hair extensions. The My Universe singer is seen sporting a luscious long mane of grey. He looks like a prince from some TV show. But first, check out Jimin's interaction with ARMY here:

Now ARMY, Have a dekko at Jimin's hair extensions here:

Doesn't he look like a prince? Even though he has a mask on he looks amazing. Someone needs to cast Mr Park Jimin in some mythological or historical K-drama ASAP, don't you think ARMY? The boy looks devilishly handsome here.

A couple of weeks ago, when BTS had flown to the US for their overseas schedule and first offline concert at SoFi stadium, Jimin's airport look had grabbed headlines. Hints of grey highlights were caught by ARMY. So, here's Jimin just giving the longer version of the story.