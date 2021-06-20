BTS' Jimin shows his star power as he tops brand reputation ranking for 30 consecutive weeks; ARMY congratulates the handsome hunk

BTS' Jimin has been grabbing the headlines in recent lines for all good reasons. While a few days back, he garnered praises from fans for his kind gesture and words for them, the handsome hunk has topped the brand reputation ranking for 30 consecutive weeks thus creating a new record. Jimin scored a brand reputation index of over 6.4 million, which is 35 per cent growth compared to the month of May. ARMY couldn't control their excitement as they trended #Jimin30 on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: ARMY is floored by Jimin's kind and wonderful words for them, trends We Love You Jimin on Twitter

PRIMEIRO e ÚNICO idol a liderar o ranking do brand reputation masculino por 32 meses e 30 vezes consecutivas alguém avisa que ele nasceu para o trono #JIMIN30개월연속브평1위#우리지민또1위했네 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/coVGyZ8cld — mandᴮᴱ ? (@jkenthusiastic) June 19, 2021

??? ????? ?????????? Park Jimin tops the Brand Reputation Ranking of Individual Boy Group Member for June 2021. He breaks his own record, becoming the 1st & only idol to rank no. 1 for 30 consecutive months & 32 months overall. Congratulations Jimin ?? pic.twitter.com/9SFK54o6JC — BTS My Euphoria (@MalihaJk_97) June 19, 2021

Jimin continues to extend his record as the FIRST & ONLY idol to rank #1 in Brand Reputation Ranking for Individual boy groups members! Congratulations Jimin! ?#우리지민또1위했네 #JIMIN #JIMIN30개월연속브평1위 #지민 #방탄소년단지민 pic.twitter.com/j85lPLUi10 — Yolaa ☽ ⁷₁₃ (@gcftgkk) June 18, 2021

To celebrate the 8th anniversary of the K-pop band, Bangtan Boys held a two day online concert named, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, which was on June 13 and 14. The show was a huge hit. Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope and Jin's gestures to make ARMY’s dream come true proves they are real sweethearts