BTS: Jimin singing Hindi song Tu Aa Jaana in this fanmade video is CLASSIC [WATCH]

We all love BTS. The K-pop boy band has its fanbase in every part of the globe. It wouldn't be wrong to say that their music brings world together. Ok that note, BTS enjoys a crazy fan following in India too. There are thousands of fans who are a part of BTS ARMY. And well, while we are desperately waiting for BTS to have its concert in India, fans are trying their best to connect the band to the country. Recently, we stumbled upon a fan-made video of BTS member Jimin singing a Hindi song.

A YouTuber and influencer Anshuman Sharma took to his Instagram account to share a video that depicts Jimin singing a Hindi song Tu Aa Jaana. He has taken clips from Jimin's several videos to get his lips sync to the lyrics of the Hindi song. As expected all the Jimin and BTS fans are totally tripping over this cool video. Anshuman shared this video with the caption, "f Jimin was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Jimin biased. This one was a little more challenging than the previous ones, so thank y'all for being so patient with me. You guys are the besstt!" Further, he asked an interesting question to his fans. "Ps- Should I keep continuing this series?" He wrote. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Well, we'll, this has led to us imagining how cool it would be to get BTS members sing for a Bollywood film. What are your thoughts on this? Tweet to us and share.