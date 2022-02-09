BTS: Jimin spends night binge-watching his favourite movie The Notebook for the 7th time; concerned ARMY has some advice for him – read tweets

Recently, BTS band member Jimin returned home from the hospital. He underwent a surgery for appendicitis and was had also tested positive for COVID-19. He is all fine now and returned home. It seems he was in the mood to catch up on all the fun he missed. Jimin switched on his binge-watch mode and watched some of his favourite movies and even updated about it on social media. He took to Weverse to share that he has watched The Notebook for the seventh time and even cried a little bit. But all his fans aka ARMY got worried and adviced him that he should go off to sleep and rest. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS ARMY gets possessive after Bella Poarch calls RM aka Kim Namjoon 'Joonie'; say, 'Don't call my husband with that name'

our jiminie came ? thank you for coming and sharing your happy times with us! still, have a proper sleep too okie? for your health as well hehhe#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twt#JiminOurLove#HappyJiminMode#ThankyouLoveyouJimin — Ms. Fairy 차미?‍♀️? (@Pixie_nut7) February 9, 2022

JIMIN ON WEVERSE!! ?: I cried after watching the movie, i’m going to sleep now!

?: i feel sorry for waking you up early in the morning but hehe also it’s fun .. sleep well Aww ??♥️#JIMIN #BTS https://t.co/xZA1WPZulv pic.twitter.com/jEcNMLnGFw — Anu ? Kim Taehyung ⁷?? (@AnuKimTaehyung) February 9, 2022

#jiminshii don't forget to take your meal, rest well sleep well ok, i will always remind you to rest thru weverse or twitter here #jimin take care we chat soon love ya ??? — Rar07 (@daizie07) February 9, 2022

me too ? but when jimin dosent sleep i feel all bothered like GO TO SLEEP!!! — nini⁷ ? (@taetaepout) February 9, 2022

Please Jimin take care of yourself. You need your sleep to heal better. ❤️?? — UmayAnja (@anja_umay) February 9, 2022

Indeed, BTS has the best fans ever. The ARMY sure tried hard to take care of the gang in however way possible. We hope, Jimin had a good sleep! Ciao!