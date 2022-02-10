Bangtan Boys are always entertaining the ARMYs whenever they are in their element and enjoying. When the boys are being just themselves it's always so much fun to watch them. Today, BTS ARMY, we will be having a dekko at a throwback video of the Maknae line of BTS. The one wherein Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook played hide-n-seek? The rest of the BTS members were sleeping in other rooms. The boys were in a hotel room. The plan had been brought up by none other than Taehyung, however, the Christmas Tree singer wasn't ready at all. Also Read - BTS boys V, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope saying 'Namaste India' in their new video will make ARMYs emotional

In fact, TaeTae was busy snoring away. Yes, you read that right. He was fast asleep with all the blankets and all. Jimin and Jungkook began the log by shooting in front of a mirror. While Jimin gave an update on how the director who had planned a fun and games session was busy sleeping. Jungkook tried to Mohawk his hair in the mirror but gave at the first try. Jimin then proceeded to wake up Taehyung. And it will make you say, boys will be boys. Jimin jumped on Taehyung (still asleep) and pulled a pillow on his head. He knocked on the pillow and asked him if he was awake. Yes, you read that right. Jimin didn't stop until he was sure that Taehyung was awake.

Later, we will see pretending to decide what game they should play. It was decided that they'd play a quiet game of hide-n-seek. However, it turned into chaos right after. Jimin tried to control his laughter while Taehyung hid inside the mattresses. Jungkook found Jimin quickly, but it took him some time to find Taehyung. Despite moving across the bed under which Taehyung had been sleeping, JK couldn't guess it. It was towards the end when Jimin seemingly gave him a hint that JK found Taehyung. Watch the chaotic video of Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook here:

Meanwhile, Jimin is busy enjoying watching The Notebook and binging on more films. Taehyung, on the other hand, is busy flaunting his skills as a trumpeter. Jungkook, on the other hand, is showing off his skills as the lead dancer. He recently covered Nain’s choreography on Bare wit me.