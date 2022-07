BTS members are known globally. All the members of the K-pop band are equally popular across nations. So anything and everything that gets associated with the K-pop band grabs attention. The case in discussion is the jewelry designing teaching institute that benefitted from Jimin. He loves bracelets and jewelry so he took up a bracelet workshop at an institute called Silver Kit. He made a vlog and posted the same on social media. Thanks to him, Silver Kit witnessed a spike in reservations. ARMY is raving about it and are hailing Jimin for helping small local businesses. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Pushpa The Rule MAJOR UPDATE: Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil starrer to release in 10 languages; release date revealed? Here's what we know

Translation:

"Hello! We're Silver Kit ? We are grateful there are a lot of reservations, so please understand if the response is delayed. We'll make sure to answer everyone ?"

(https://t.co/Z7QGeNUZH8) Can’t get enough of Jimin making bracelets? Watch: https://t.co/d8cIKfvrH3 pic.twitter.com/1kQKwlPZQe — Jimin Global ? (@JiminGlobal) July 23, 2022

Jimin’s impact is yet again being exhibited as Silver Kit House, the jewelry design class featured on Jimin’s vlog posted a notice of gratitude via their Instagram for the boost in reservations following the bracelet workshop vlog’s posting. ? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eq3109zaXj — Jimin Global ? (@JiminGlobal) July 23, 2022

Jiminie mentioned many times how his teacher was so kind and patient. I'm glad to see they got a boost in reservations. ? Listening to #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of @BTS_twt #BTS and Sungwoon https://t.co/YPrMtxTaXV — maru ✨?✨?? (@OnigiriJiminie) July 23, 2022

"Hello, we're Silver Kit ?

We are grateful there's a lot of reservations, so please understand if the response is delayed. We'll make sure to answer everyone ?" THE JIMIN IMPACT ?#JiminVLOG#세상에하나뿐인팔찌

BRACELET BY JIMIN pic.twitter.com/dSyhGaX3uU — 지민₁₃ ???? ? (REST) ? ?? ???????? (@BusanKing_13) July 23, 2022

By the end of his vlog, Jimin also showcased the bracelet that he made during his class. Though he failed a few times, fans were exteremely impressed with the dedication that he demonstarted. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and more Bollywood actors who were trolled for dating and getting married to younger girls